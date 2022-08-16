How to play Modern Warfare 2 campaign a week early: Start date, platforms

Looking to jump the line for the new Call of Duty story? Here’s how to play the Modern Warfare 2 campaign one week early.

Modern Warfare 2‘s October 28 release continues to draw near and that means it’s time for Activision to start spilling details and getting players excited for what’s to come.

One way they’re ramping up the excitement this time around is by getting players in earlier than expected so that they can have their fun with Task Force 141 and be ready to take on the highly-hyped multiplayer mode on the actual release night.

If that sounds interesting to you, this is what you’ll need to do to get in on what’s sure to be another thrilling adventure with the franchise’s most iconic squad.

How to play Modern Warfare 2’s campaign early

Activision/Treyarch Captain Price’s team is at the heart of an all-new story in Modern Warfare 2.

All that players need to do is pre-order the game digitally in order to qualify.

Platforms

Unlike the first round of the multiplayer beta, this offer isn’t Playstation exclusive, meaning that all players have a chance to partake regardless of which platform they will be purchasing the game on.

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Windows (PC)

When you’re ready, simply head to the storefront of your choice and make sure you’ve got your money put down in time for the October 22 kickoff.

On top of that, there are also a handful of other pre-order rewards up for grabs. If you’re interested but not sure which edition is right for you, be sure to check out our guide which breaks down the differences between them all.