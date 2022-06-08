Modern Warfare 2 adds new Prisoner Rescue and Knockout game modes

Infinity Ward is aiming to overhaul the traditional Call of Duty experience with Modern Warfare 2 and the new Prisoner Rescue breach-and-clear game mode and Knockout playlists could do the trick.

Modern Warfare 2 marks yet another turning point for the COD franchise.

After laying the updated blueprint for the series in MW 2019, IW is back to deliver yet another facelift to the beloved series.

There are a ton of new features this year but few are as game-changing as the two new brand-new Prisoner Rescue and Knockout game modes that will be joining the rotation in October 2022.

New MW2 gamemodes explained

Prisoner Rescue brings in the classic hostage rescue scenario of franchises like Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six but still retains the high-octane Call of Duty experience.

There are two hostages on the map and teams are split into Attackers and Defenders. The Attackers can win the round either by escorting the hostages to safety or by dispatching all of the defenders.

Defenders will win by either retaining the prisoners the entire round or by eliminating the incoming forces.

Knockout is more akin to the Gunfight mode of Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops Cold War. Teams will go head to head using a limited amount of lives to fight for control of a package.

Whoever holds the package at the end of the round will take the victory, so it’s going to take some real coordination to break enemy setups and deny them the objective.

All of these changes and more (like the addition of new swimming mechanics) are guaranteed to bring a new flavor to the classic arena shooter gameplay.