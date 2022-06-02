TimTheTatman stars in new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 advert

Internet sensation TimTheTatman made another appearance following his cameo in a 2021 Super Bowl ad. He’s back in the spotlight after appearing in a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teaser trailer.

Call of Duty developers have been known to recruit celebrities for advertisements in the past. An advertisement for Warzone in April 2021 featured Jack Harlow, Young Thug, Druski, Nadeshot, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, Man City’s Jack Grealish, and other celebrities.

This time around, Call of Duty called on TimTheTatman to star in an advertisement for Modern Warfare 2.

Activision and Infinity Ward announced that Modern Warfare 2 will be revealed on June 8. An initial trailer was tweeted out and then a few hours later TimTheTatman dropped his own surprising reveal.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Teaser Trailer

TimTheTatman makes a cameo appearance in the video below with the famous Modern Warfare 2 characters Price and Ghost.

As of writing, the tweet received over 25 thousand likes and around 315 thousand views.

Several members of the Call of Duty community left comments on the tweet. Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD commented “smart move keeping you grounded. GGS.” FaZe NICKMERCS left the simple comment of “W.”

Famous content creator Syndicate said, “Tim did you just confirm you’re in the Cod Universe and will soon be available as an in-game character?

Whether or not TimTheTatman appears as an in-game operator remains to be seen, but Call of Duty is sure to have many other fun cameos in the buildup to Modern Warfare 2.