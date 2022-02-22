Report: Activision to delay CoD 2023 game

Activision will make the historic decision to not release a mainline Call of Duty game in 2023, following a reported delay.

A report from Bloomberg uncovered the sensational development on February 22, leaving fans of the franchise wondering what’s next for the series.

Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision’s free-to-play battle royale experience, will continue on with its seasonal updates so that fans won’t go without.

On top of that, the 2022 release – reported to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – will be released in Fall 2022, as expected.

The news was shared on social media by Jason Schreier – Bloomberg’s gaming reporter.

Source: Bloomberg — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 22, 2022

Call of Duty 2023 delayed

Call of Duty 2023 – expected to be a Treyarch project – has been pushed back in its development until 2024.

Sources close to Dexerto have also confirmed that the report is accurate, meaning that 2023 will mark the first year in over two decades that Call of Duty fans won’t have a mainline game to sink their teeth into.

Activision is expected to release more details in relation to their plans for the currently unnamed 2024 game in due course, and what will happen in the interim period.