Call of Duty Warzone 2: platforms, leaks, release window, everything we know

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is reportedly in development and we’ve got an early breakdown of all there is to know. From the targeted release window to rumors on launch platforms, here are the initial details.

Activision’s extremely popular CoD battle royale is set for what could be its biggest shakeup yet. Alongside new annual titles in the franchise, Warzone itself is reportedly in line for a full-fledged sequel.

Warzone 2 appears to be in the works at Activision — while it’s early days yet and details remain scarce, here’s a full rundown of everything we already know about the sequel.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 release window

An exact release date for Warzone 2 hasn’t yet been announced. Though initial reports from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier outlined a loose release window for the sequel.

Warzone 2 appears to be on track for a 2023 launch, according to Schreier. This puts the new iteration three years out from the battle royale’s initial release.

A more specific target is yet to be revealed. Warzone went live in March of 2020, spacing itself apart from CoD’s typical Q4 annual launch cycle. Perhaps we’ll see a similarly early release once again, but there’s no telling for certain just yet.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 platforms

No exact details have been confirmed regarding Warzone 2’s launch platforms. While the current battle royale title is supported across both old-gen and new-gen hardware, the next iteration could be set to change that.

Warzone 2 might be in development for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC only, according to industry insider Tom Henderson. “A completely new game for the better hardware,” he described.

This means players on PS4 and Xbox One would have to make the jump to the latest hardware by 2023.

Graphical upgrades are a safe bet if this holds true, but performance could also be improved for console players with features like the highly requested FOV slider.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 gameplay details

As a full new iteration, opposed to Warzone’s regular updates, it’s expected that major gameplay changes are on the way. Exactly what that may look like, however, remains unclear.

While no official details have been confirmed, Henderson has implied a major departure from Warzone’s current state.

“No past weapon integrations,” he reported on January 26.

This suggests all Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, CoD Vanguard, and upcoming Modern Warfare 2: 2022 weapons will be left behind.

What maps will be in Warzone 2?

There’s currently no indication of what maps will feature at launch in Warzone 2. We could see a mix of the classics or something new entirely.

To date, Warzone has seen just three maps over its two years on the market. Verdansk, Rebirth Island, and Caldera have all been accessible at different stages.

Down the line, it’s expected that 2022 will mark the arrival of a Modern Warfare 2-era map with the next integration. Perhaps this location may roll over into Warzone 2 in 2023, but there’s no telling for certain.

There’s every chance a full new iteration of Warzone comes with its own full map, built from the ground up for the new title. We’ll just have to wait and see.