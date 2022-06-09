Every Modern Warfare 2 map & mode: Highrise return, new Knockout playlist, more

Although Modern Warfare 2 is still a few months out, we already know a great deal about returning maps, fan-favorite playlists, and all-new modes alike. Here’s a complete breakdown of everything to expect at launch with MW2’s full release.

After months of speculation, Modern Warfare 2 has now been revealed in full and fans aren’t far off from getting their first hands-on session through the upcoming multiplayer Beta.

While we’re still a while off from the full launch on October 28, Infinity Ward has already revealed quite a bit of what to expect on the competitive side at launch.

From an assortment of brand new game modes, a handful of returning maps, alongside the staples in each annual release, there’s plenty arriving in the upcoming installment.

Here’s a full rundown of every confirmed map and mode for Modern Warfare 2 thus far, along with a number of likely inclusions.

Contents

Every game mode in Modern Warfare 2

Confirmed Modern Warfare 2 game modes

Prisoner Rescue

Among the new additions in Modern Warfare 2 is the Prisoner Rescue playlist. Taking heavy inspiration from the likes of Rainbow Six and CS:GO, this mode splits players across Attacking and Defending teams.

The goal of the Attackers is to either eliminate all Defenders, or escort two hostages to safety. For Defenders, it’s simply a matter of staying alive and keeping your prisoners locked down.

Knockout

As the name implies, Knockout is a unique mode in Modern Warfare 2 that gives smaller teams a limited number of respawns. In this 2v2 or 3v3 variant, once these lives are gone, you’re knocked out from the round.

Beyond the typical kills and deaths, your job is to fight for control of one specific package in the middle of the map. Having control of said package at the end of the round is your path to victory.

Gunfight

While we know for certain that Gunfight will feature in Modern Warfare 2, there’s currently no guarantee of when it may arrive.

Infinity Ward has addressed the aforementioned Knockout as a spiritual successor of sorts, but the original Gunfight is still set to return “at some point”, devs have confirmed.

Game modes to expect in Modern Warfare 2

Given it’s still early days yet, not every single game mode has been locked in for Modern Warfare 2. Though if you’re familiar with the CoD franchise, you’ll be well-versed with a number of staple playlists that feature almost every year without fail.

While there’s no guarantee, it’s safe to assume the trend will continue in 2022 with many of the most popular game modes making a return. Below is a quick look at what we expect to see on day one in Modern Warfare 2:

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Free For All

Kill Confirmed

Search & Destroy

Hardpoint

Every map in Modern Warfare 2

With Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward is set to divide maps into three distinct categories. Core Maps are your standard 6v6 designs. Battle Maps are larger spaces built for more sizable lobbies akin to Ground War. While Large Battle Maps are the most expansive of them all, exclusively designed for the biggest modes on offer.

For the time being, it’s unclear just how many maps we should expect to see at launch in each category. Though we do already have some early details on a handful of new additions coming to Modern Warfare 2.

Core Maps in Modern Warfare 2

Museum

Set in Spain, Museum has been described as more of a traditional CoD map boasting a four-lane layout.

Grand Prix

As the name implies, the Grand Prix map is set in the middle of a Formula 1 race track in Asia.

Farm 18 Training Facility

Details remain scarce around the Farm 18 Training Facility, and could remain as such even beyond launch. Set in an undisclosed location, the whereabouts of this facility could be kept under wraps indefinitely.

Battle Maps in Modern Warfare 2

Sa’id

As one of the larger maps in Modern Warfare 2, Sa’id has been described as an urban combat area. There’s a good chance we see plenty of room for vehicular combat

Sariff Bay

Sariff Bay is set to promote some of Modern Warfare 2’s new water and swimming mechanics. Set near a large body of water in a fishing village, expect to get your feet wet on this large-scale map.

Returning maps to expect in Modern Warfare 2

As we’re still a few months out from launch, there’s plenty of time left for new additions to be locked in. Though based on some early reports, we may already have a good idea of what else to expect at launch in Modern Warfare 2.

A number of Warzone 2 leaks have pointed toward many fan-favorites locations returning in the battle royale.

Read More: MW2 introduces new equipment

As a result, there’s a good chance we could see a handful also featuring as Core Maps in Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer experience. Below is a quick look at a few of the names we could see confirmed in the near future:

Highrise

Terminal

Quarry

Favela

Afgan

Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated here as further details emerge on Modern Warfare 2’s set of maps and modes.