Infinity Ward confirms Modern Warfare 2 will not include zombies

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies drove away long-time fans of the game mode — and it looks like Zombie fans will have to wait at least two more years before new content.

Zombies is a staple game mode in Call of Duty. It was exciting news that Treyarch was returning to design Vanguard Zombies, as the studio was responsible for introducing Zombies to Call of Duty in World at War and continuing its legacy during the Black Ops era.

That excitement, soon turned to frustration after Vanguard Zombies players got fed up when they felt they weren’t being listened to in regards to round-based maps.

Call of Duty Vanguard launched with no round-based maps, which was an extremely controversial decision. Finally, on April 14, Treyarch announced that a round-based map was fully in development.

Unfortunately for Zombie fans, it may be the final map they see for a while since Zombies will not be included in Modern Warfare 2. As reported by Venturebeat, Infinity Ward made an official statement stating, “there will be no Zombies” in Modern Warfare 2.

Zombies will not be included in Modern Warfare 2

The announcement should not come as much of a surprise as Infinity Ward only ever developed a Zombies game mode once, and that was for Call of Duty: Infinity Ward.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is the first Call of Duty title to have a two-year lifespan, meaning there will be no Zombies game mode developed by Infinity Ward in that time frame.

It looks as though for now Zombie fans will have to boot up old CoD titles if they want to play some classic round-based zombies. Follow along here for our full Modern Warfare 2 coverage.