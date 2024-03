All influencer boxing matches in 2024

Influencer boxing is more popular than ever with notably the likes of Jake Paul, KSI, and more taking to the ring. Here are all the influencer boxing matches and events you can look forward to in 2024, as well as those already completed.

Influencer boxing matches have gained a significant increase in popularity over the last few years. YouTubers, streamers, and TikTokers like Logan and Jake Paul, KSI, Deji, and plenty of other influencers have taken to the ring to prove their skills and thousands have flocked to watch.

With more influencer fights being scheduled than ever, we’ve put together a list of all the events and matches coming up so you know when to tune in and who’s won their most recent fight.

Contents

Upcoming influencer boxing matches in 2024

Jake Paul will be fighting boxing legend Mike Tyson later in 2024.

Below are the upcoming influencer boxing matches in 2024, along with the date and events in which they will take place. Once the fights are done and dusted, each bout will be moved to completed and the winner will be added.

Fighters Event Date Fox The G vs. Most Wanted & Evil Hero Misfits & DAZN: X Series 013 23 March 2024 Vitaly vs. Modeen Misfits & DAZN: X Series 013 23 March 2024 Chris Avila vs. Jake Bostwick Misfits & DAZN: X Series 013 23 March 2024 Joey Knight vs. Baby Hulk Misfits & DAZN: X Series 013 23 March 2024 Nikki Hru vs. Alexia Grace Misfits & DAZN: X Series 013 23 March 2024 Tayler Holder vs. DWG Earth Misfits & DAZN: X Series 013 23 March 2024 Yuddy Gang vs. Lil CraCra Misfits & DAZN: X Series 013 23 March 2024 Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson 20 July 2024

Completed influencer boxing matches in 2023

The Prime Card was the biggest influencer boxing card we’ve seen to date.

2023 was a tremendous year for influencer boxing. With KSI’s Misfits Boxing signing a five-year deal with DAZN in early January, we saw more events than ever before.

Fighters Event Date Winner Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke 2 March 2024 Jake Paul Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke 2 March 2024 *Draw* Ed Matthews vs. Pineda Misfits & DAZN: X Series 012 20 January 2024 Pineda AJ Bunker vs. Elle Brooke 2 Misfits & DAZN: X Series 012 20 January 2024 Elle Brooke Ashley Rak-Su vs. OJ Rose Misfits & DAZN: X Series 012 20 January 2024 *Draw* Tristan Hamm vs. Not Logan Paul Misfits & DAZN: X Series 012 20 January 2024 Tristan Hamm Chase DeMoor vs. Minikon Misfits & DAZN: X Series 012 20 January 2024 Chase DeMoor Ben Williams vs. Fes Batista Misfits & DAZN: X Series 012 20 January 2024 Ben Williams Small Spartan Jay vs. Fox The G Misfits & DAZN: X Series 012 20 January 2024 Fox The G Joey Knight vs. Most Wanted Misfits & DAZN: X Series 012 20 January 2024 Joey Knight Myles Rak-Su vs. DTG Misfits & DAZN: X Series 012 20 January 2024 Myles Rak-Su KSI vs. IShowSpeed KSI vs. IShowSpeed 15 December 2023 IShowSpeed Jake Paul vs. Andre August Jake Paul vs. Andre August 15 December 2023 Jake Paul Jarvis vs. Bdave Misfits & DAZN: X Series 011 17 November 2023 Jarvis Jully Poca vs. Alaena Vampira Misfits & DAZN: X Series 011 17 November 2023 Jully Poca Gabriel Silva vs. OJ Rose Misfits & DAZN: X Series 011 17 November 2023 Gabriel Silva Armz Korleone vs. Minikon 2 Misfits & DAZN: X Series 011 17 November 2023 Armz Korleone Uncle Pizza vs. Yuddygang 2 Misfits & DAZN: X Series 011 17 November 2023 Yuddygang Adam Brooks vs. Rhino Misfits & DAZN: X Series 011 17 November 2023 Adam Brooks Dapper Laughs vs. Simple Simon Misfits & DAZN: X Series 011 17 November 2023 Dapper Laughs Muhsin Cason vs. Piotr Budziszewski Misfits & DAZN: X Series 011 17 November 2023 Muhsin Cason KSI vs. Tommy Fury MF & DAZN: X Series The Prime Card 14 October 2023 Tommy Fury Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis MF & DAZN: X Series The Prime Card 14 October 2023 Logan Paul Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher MF & DAZN: X Series The Prime Card 14 October 2023 Slim Albaher Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks 2 MF & DAZN: X Series The Prime Card 14 October 2023 Deen The Great King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor MF & DAZN: X Series The Prime Card 14 October 2023 Anthony Taylor Whindersson Nunes vs. MyMateNate MF & DAZN: X Series The Prime Card 14 October 2023 MyMateNate Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & Bdave MF & DAZN: X Series The Prime Card 14 October 2023 *Draw* Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace MF & DAZN: X Series The Prime Card 14 October 2023 Astrid Wett Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews MF & DAZN: X Series The Prime Card 14 October 2023 Ed Matthews Tempo Arts vs. Chase DeMoor MF & DAZN: X Series The Prime Card 14 October 2023 Tempo Arts S-X vs. DTG MF & DAZN: X Series The Prime Card 14 October 2023 DTG Idris Virgo vs. Aaron Chalmers Misfits & DAZN: X Series 009 23 September 2023 Idris Virgo FaZe Temperrr vs. Ginty Misfits & DAZN: X Series 009 23 September 2023 FaZe Temperrr Ashley Rak-Su vs. Halal Ham Misfits & DAZN: X Series 009 23 September 2023 Ashley Rak-Su Gabriel Silva vs. Ben Davis Misfits & DAZN: X Series 009 23 September 2023 Gabriel Silva Armz Korleone vs. Master Oogway Misfits & DAZN: X Series 009 23 September 2023 Armz Korleone Callum Izzard vs. OJ Rose Misfits & DAZN: X Series 009 23 September 2023 OJ Rose AJ Bunker vs. Little Bellsy Misfits & DAZN: X Series 009 23 September 2023 AJ Bunker Pully Arif vs. Small Spartan Jay Misfits & DAZN: X Series 009 23 September 2023 Small Spartan Jay Carla Jade vs. Tash Weekender Misfits & DAZN: X Series 009 23 September 2023 Carla Jade Bryce Hall vs. Gee Perez Bare Knuckle FC 48 11 August 2023 Bryce Hall Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz 5 August 2023 Jake Paul Nichlmao vs. Swarmz vs. Bdave vs. Ryan Johnston. Misfits x DAZN: X Series 008 22 July 2023 Nichlmao Deen the Great & Walid Sharks vs. YuddyGangTV & Ayye Pap Misfits & DAZN: X Series 008 22 July 2023 Deen the Great & Walid Sharks Chase DeMoor vs. Alan Belcher Misfits & DAZN: X Series 008 22 July 2023 Alan Belcher Brandon Herrera vs. James Sellers Misfits & DAZN: X Series 008 22 July 2023 Brandon Herrera Unbear vs. Corn 2 Misfits & DAZN: X Series 008 22 July 2023 Corn Jack Grady vs. The Magic Crasher Misfits & DAZN: X Series 008 22 July 2023 Jack Grady King Kenny vs. Whinderson Nunes Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Semi-Final 15 July 2023 King Kenny AnEsonGib vs. Jarvis Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Semi-Final 15 July 2023 AnEsonGib 6ar6ie6 vs. Emily Brooke Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Semi-Final 15 July 2023 6ar6ie6 Elle Brooke vs. Jully Poca Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Semi-Final 15 July 2023 Elle Brooke Daniella Hemsley vs. Ms. Danielka Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Semi-Final 15 July 2023 Daniella Hemsley Whitney Johns vs. Amber O’Donnell Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Semi-Final 15 July 2023 Whitney Johns Dollar Dec vs. Goldn Boyz Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Semi-Final 15 July 2023 Goldn Boyz Ben Williams vs. Black Paddy Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Semi-Final 15 July 2023 Ben Williams Ampeter vs. Abraham Mateo La Velada del Año 3 July 1 2023 Abraham Mateo Rivers vs. La Rivers La Velada del Año 3 July 1 2023 La Rivers Luzu vs. Fernanfloo La Velada del Año 3 July 1 2023 Fernanfloo Shelao vs. Misho La Velada del Año 3 July 1 2023 Shelao Mayichi vs. Rivers (The Chosen One) La Velada del Año 3 July 1 2023 Rivers (The Chosen One) Coscu vs. German Garmendia La Velada del Año 3 July 1 2023 Coscu Ben Wheeler vs. Afro Samurai Small Creator Boxing: Contender Series 002 27 May 2023 Ben Wheeler Brandon Anthony Staight vs. Ethan Smith Small Creator Boxing: Contender Series 002 27 May 2023 Brandon Anthony Staight Anton Bell vs. Cowboystew Small Creator Boxing: Contender Series 002 27 May 2023 Anton Bell Calum Hodgkiss vs. Dan Talks Fighting Small Creator Boxing: Contender Series 002 27 May 2023 Dan Talks Fighting Halfordsucks vs. Tommy Pinkerton Small Creator Boxing: Contender Series 002 27 May 2023 Tommy Pinkerton Callum Kelly vs. Antoni O’Shea Small Creator Boxing: Contender Series 002 27 May 2023 Antoni O’Shea BadBoy Beaman vs. JayST Small Creator Boxing: Contender Series 002 27 May 2023 BadBoy Beaman KSI vs. Joe Fournier MF & DAZN: X Series 007 13 May 2023 *No Contest* Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 13 May 2023 Deji Olatunji Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 13 May 2023 Anthony Taylor Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 13 May 2023 Paigey Cakey Viruzz vs. DK Money Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 13 May 2023 Viruzz Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 13 May 2023 Lil Bellsy Wings of Redemption vs. Boogie2988 Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 13 May 2023 Wings of Redemption Zuckles vs. Halal Ham Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 13 May 2023 Halal Ham Corn vs. Unbaer Misfits & DAZN: X Series 007 13 May 2023 Unbaer Ant Mills vs. Nycherius Breakout 001 6 May 2023 Ant Mills Ivan Mills vs. Royalty Boxing Breakout 001 6 May 2023 Ivan Mills Lezra Gomez vs. Maui Raidal Breakout 001 6 May 2023 Maui Raidal Rafael Andrades vs. Tatakai Kawakami Breakout 001 6 May 2023 Rafael Andrades Purple Flash vs. Vopfy Breakout 001 6 May 2023 *Draw* Pat Typloosion vs. Pepper Papi Breakout 001 6 May 2023 Pepper Papi Whinderson Nunes vs. Filipek Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Quarter-Final 22 April 2023 Whinderson Nunes Jarvis vs. Tom Zanetti Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Quarter-Final 22 April 2023 Jarvis AnEsonGib vs. Austin McBroom Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Quarter-Final 22 April 2023 AnEsonGib My Mate Nate vs. King Kenny Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Quarter-Final 22 April 2023 King Kenny Emily Brooke vs. Amber O’Donnell Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Quarter-Final 22 April 2023 Emily Brooke Daniella Hemsley vs. Jully Poca Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Quarter-Final 22 April 2023 Jully Poca Elle Brooke vs. Ms. Danielka Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Quarter-Final 22 April 2023 Elle Brooke 6ar6ie6 vs. Whitney Johns Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Quarter-Final 22 April 2023 6ar6ie6 Blueface vs. Ed Matthews Kingpyn ‘High Stakes’ Quarter-Final 22 April 2023 Blueface JMX vs. Le’Veon Bell MF & DAZN: X Series 006 21 April 2023 Le’Veon Bell Alaena Vampira vs. Fangs Misfits & DAZN: X Series 006 21 April 2023 Alaena Vampira Minikon vs. Jake the Viking Misfits & DAZN: X Series 006 21 April 2023 *Draw* Walid Sharks vs. Ayye Pap Misfits & DAZN: X Series 006 21 April 2023 Walid Sharks Chase Demoor vs. Stevie Knight Misfits & DAZN: X Series 006 21 April 2023 Stevie Knight Kimbo Slice Jr vs. OJ Rose Misfits & DAZN: X Series 006 21 April 2023 OJ Rose YuddyGangtv vs. Uncle Pizza Misfits & DAZN: X Series 006 21 April 2023 Uncle Pizza Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Alex Wassabi John Morrison vs. Harley Morenstein Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 John Morrison Hayley Sharpe vs. Marisha Ray Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Hayley Sharpe Dad vs. Starkilla Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Dad Jaelaray vs. Abelina Sabrina Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Jaelaray Andrea Botez vs Michelle Khare Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Michelle Khare Arin Hanson vs. Jarvis Johnson Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Arin Hanson Myth vs. Hundar Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Myth Jack Manifold vs. Dakota Olave Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Jack Manifold Leonhart vs. CrankGamePlays Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 CrankGamePlays RIPMika vs. Alanah Pearce Creator Clash 2 15 April 2023 Alanah Pearce Walid Sharks vs. Mark Morrell Wolves Den 18 March 2023 Walid Sharks Jay Swingler vs. NichLmao Misfits & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Jay Swingler King Kenny vs. Ashley Rak-Su Misfits & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Ashley Rak-Su Deen The Great vs. Pully Arif Misfits & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Deen The Great Los Pineda Coladas vs. D-Generation Ice Misfits & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Los Pineda Coladas Astrid Wett vs. AJ Bunker Misfits & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Astrid Wett Ginty vs. Halal Ham Misfits & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Ginty Tempo Arts vs. Godson Misfits & DAZN: X Series 005 4 March 2023 Tempo Arts Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury 26 February 2023 Tommy Fury KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr Misfits & DAZN: X Series 004 14 January 2023 KSI Faith Ordway vs. Elle Brooke Misfits & DAZN: X Series 004 14 January 2023 Elle Brooke Ryan Taylor vs. Swarmz Misfits & DAZN: X Series 004 14 January 2023 Swarmz Salt Papi vs. Josh Bruckner Misfits & DAZN: X Series 004 14 January 2023 Salt Papi Slim Albaher vs. Tom Zanetti Misfits & DAZN: X Series 004 14 January 2023 Slim Albaher Tolbzter vs. Aaron The Carrot Tolbzter vs. Aaron The Carrot 7 January 2023 Aaron The Carrot Fez vs. Connor Kelly Tolbzter vs. Aaron The Carrot 7 January 2023 Fez Callum Kelly vs. Chapel Tolbzter vs. Aaron The Carrot 7 January 2023 Callum Kelly Logan Hallam vs. Finn McGwyre Tolbzter vs. Aaron The Carrot 7 January 2023 Logan Hallam

Completed influencer boxing matches in 2022

Beyond the Bell KSI completed two fights in one night and won both in August, 2022.

A multitude of influencer boxing matches took in 2022 with this year seeing a sharp increase in popularity. Below are all the completed influencer boxing matches in 2022 along with who won.

Fighters Event Date Winner Ludwig Ahgren vs. CDawgVA Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 CDawgVA Disguised Toast vs. PointCrow Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Disguised Toast Myth vs. Cherdleys Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Myth Andrea Botez vs. Dina Belenkaya Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Dina Belenkaya Lawrence Trent vs. Aman Hambleton Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Aman Hambleton HugS vs. Toph Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 HugS Abroad In Japan vs. Overtflow Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Abroad In Japan Nathan Stanz vs. BoxBox Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 BoxBox Fiction vs. KJH Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 Fiction 2Saint vs. Spud Mogul Chessboxing 11 December 2022 2Saint Tras Kiran vs. AJ Bunker Rage Combat Boxing 26 November 2022 AJ Bunker Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks Misfits & DAZN: X Series 003 19 November 2022 Deen the Great Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor Misfits & DAZN: X Series 003 19 November 2022 Josh Brueckner Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr Misfits & DAZN: X Series 003 19 November 2022 Greg Hardy King Kenny vs. DK Money Misfits & DAZN: X Series 003 19 November 2022 King Kenny FaZe Temperrr vs. Overtflow Misfits & DAZN: X Series 003 19 November 2022 FaZe Temperrr Ice Poseidon vs. Brandon Buckingham Misfits & DAZN: X Series 003 19 November 2022 Brandon Buckingham Minikon vs. Nick Joseph Misfits & DAZN: X Series 003 19 November 2022 Minikon Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji 13 November 2022 Floyd Mayweather Jr. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva 29 October 2022 Jake Paul Chris Avila vs. Doctor Mike Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva 29 October 2022 Chris Avila Slim1Workout vs. StreetGorilla Guido Vianello vs. Jay McFarlane 28 October 2022 StreetGorilla Jay Swingler vs. Cherdleys Misfits & DAZN: X Series 002 15 October 2022 Jay Swingler Slim Albaher vs. Ryan Taylor Misfits & DAZN: X Series 002 15 October 2022 Slim Albaher JMX vs. Ginty Misfits & DAZN: X Series 002 15 October 2022 JMX Astrid Wett vs. Keeley Colbran Misfits & DAZN: X Series 002 15 October 2022 Astrid Wett Halal Ham vs. DTG Misfits & DAZN: X Series 002 15 October 2022 Halal Ham Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura 25 September 2022 Floyd Mayweather Jr. Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib 10 September 2022 AnEsonGib Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib 10 September 2022 *Draw* KSI vs. Swarmz KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 KSI Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Deen the Great Sam Hyde vs. IAmThmpsn KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Sam Hyde Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Salt Papi King Kenny vs. FaZe Sensei KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 King Kenny Deji vs. Fousey KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Deji FaZe Temperrr vs. Slim Albaher KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 Slim Albaher KSI vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda KSI vs. Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda 27 August 2022 KSI Money Kicks vs. Traycho Georgiev Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II 20 August 2022 Traycho Georgiev Ryan Taylor vs. Anthony Taylor Wicked N’ Bad 31 July 2022 *Draw* Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Ed Matthews Elle Brooke vs. AJ Bunker Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Elle Brooke Chef Dave vs. Aaron Hunt Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Aaron Hunt Ginty vs. KayRhys Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Ginty Luke Bennett vs. Dean Lm Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Dean Lm Pully Arif vs. Tommy Flex Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Pully Arif Paddy Murphy vs. Dave the Other Guy Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Dave the Other Guy Tempo Arts vs. Smithey Ed Matthews vs. Simple Simon 16 July 2022 Tempo Arts iDubbbz vs. Doctor Mike Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Doctor Mike Harley Morenstein vs. Arin Hanson Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Harley Morenstein Michael Reeves vs. Graham Stephan Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Micheal Reeves Hundar vs. Starkilla Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Hundar Yodeling Haley vs. JustaMinx Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Justaminx I Did a Thing vs. TheOdd1sOut Creator Clash 14 May 2022 I Did a Thing DJ Welch vs. Erik Hoffstad Creator Clash 14 May 2022 DJ Welch Ryan Magee vs. Alex Ernst Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Alex Ernst Matt Watson vs. Dad Creator Clash 14 May 2022 Dad Deji vs. Alex Wassabi Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Alex Wassabi King Kenny vs. FaZe Temperrr Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 FaZe Temperrr Kristen Hanby vs. Vitaly Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 *Draw* Armz Korleone vs. Minikon Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Armz Korleone Ryan Taylor vs. DK Money Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 DK Money Jay Cucciniello vs. Anthony Taylor Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Jay Cucciniello Stromedy vs. Austin Sprinz Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Stromedy Salt Papi vs. Halal Ham Deji vs. Alex Wassabi 5 March 2022 Salt Papi

Those are all the currently announced influencer boxing matches for 2024. When more are announced or matches are fought we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for the results and other upcoming matches.