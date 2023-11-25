How to watch Jake Paul vs Andre August: Stream, fight card & more

YouTube star Jake Paul is gearing up for his next fight, where he’ll be stepping into the ring with 35-year-old professional boxer Andre August. Here’s everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs Andre August, including where to watch, the fight card, and more.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is now getting ready for his next fight. So far in 2023, ‘The Problem Child’ has touched gloves with professional boxer and Love Island Tommy Fury in February, consequently losing for the first time.

Returning to the ring in August, Paul went blow-for-blow with MMA fighter Nate Diaz, where the YouTuber redeemed his loss with a win via unanimous decision.

Now, Jake Paul is getting ready for his next fight, where he’ll step into the ring with 35-year-old professional boxer Andre August. Here’s what you need to know.

When is Jake Paul vs Andre August?

Jake Paul vs Andre August will take place on December 15. The event is expected to get underway beginning with the undercard bouts at 8 PM EST, or 1 AM GMT on December 16 for UK viewers.

The main event is expected to kick off at roughly 11 PM EST / 4 AM GMT, where we’ll see Jake Paul and Andre August put on their gloves and go blow-for-blow.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Andre August?

Jake Paul vs Andre August will take place at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. Tickets to the event are up for grabs via Ticketmaster. Or, you can tune into the action from home via the DAZN App.

If you’d like to watch the fight from the comfort of your own home, Jake Paul vs Andre August will be streamed exclusively on DAZN. The fight will be available in over 200 countries.

However, in order to tune in, you’ll need to purchase a DAZN subscription. US citizens can tune in for a $19.99 monthly fee, while UK viewers can get a 12-month monthly saver deal at £9.99 per month or choose a £19.99 monthly rate.

Jake Paul vs Andre August fight card

Below is the fight card for Jake Paul vs Andre August as we know so far:

Fight Card Jake Paul vs. Andre August Shadasia Green vs. Franchón Crews-Dezurn Yoenis Tellez vs. TBA Elijah Flores vs. TBA Xavier Bocanegra vs. TBA

On his path to becoming a world champion, Jake Paul will be touching gloves with Andre August, a 10-1 professional boxer for his next fight.

After facing criticism for his choice of opponents in the past, Paul is putting it all on the line by stepping into the ring with an opponent that has more experience in the ring — and a better record than him with several wins by knockout.

However, ‘The Problem Child’ has still been criticized, as people don’t believe it’ll be a tough test for the YouTuber after training footage of his 35-year-old opponent surfaced online.

Unlike KSI’s Misfits Boxing, Jake Paul’s fight card is filled with professional boxers instead of influencers. The co-main event will see former undisputed champion Franchón Crews-Dezurn step into the ring with Shadasia Green for the WBC super middleweight title.

Shadasia ‘The Sweet Terminator’ Green comes into the bout with a 13-0 record, with 11 of those wins coming by the way of knockout. On the other hand, Crews-Dezurn has a record of 8-2.

Not only that, the card will feature up-and-coming professional boxers, Yoenis Tellez, Elijah Flores, and Xavier Bocanegra. Although their respective opponents are yet to be announced.

That’s all we know so far for Jake Paul vs Andre August. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information is announced in the coming weeks in the build-up to fight night.

