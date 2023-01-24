How to watch Creator Clash 2: Influencers, stream, more

Creator Clash is back and bigger than before, making its return in Tampa, Florida. We’ve got all the info you need to tune into one of the most anticipated influencer-boxing events of the season.

Creator Clash was the first influencer-boxing event of its kind, taking place on May 14, 2022.

All proceeds from the fights went to charity, ultimately raising over $1.3 million for the American Heart Association, the Alzheimer’s Association of America, and Healing Horse Therapy Center.

Boasting the first-ever female influencer-boxing match, on top of a slew of other highly-anticipated bouts, Creator Clash made waves in the scene and broke records — and it’s coming back for a second round very soon.

Joseph Correa, FrontProof Media Creator Clash is the first influencer boxing event of its kind, with its main focus being charitable giving.

When is Creator Clash 2?

Creator Clash 2 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Where is Creator Clash 2 happening?

Creator Clash 2 is taking place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This change is notable, as it’s a bigger venue from last year’s Yuengling Center, boasting 21,000 seats.

How to watch Creator Clash 2

Fans can purchase both online and in-person tickets on the official Creator Clash website starting January 27.

The fights will be live streamed on Moment.

Who is fighting in Creator Clash 2?

Thus far, the lineup of fights for Creator Clash 2 is as follows:

Ian “iDubbbz” Carter VS Alex Wassabi

Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time) VS John Morrison (WWE, AEW)

Fitz (GoodGuyFitz) VS Ididathing

Froggy Fresh VS Chris Ray Gun

Marisha Ray (Critical Role) VS Haley Sharpe (YodelingHaley)

Myth (Myth_YT) VS Hundar (MuscleParty)

Arin Hanson (GameGrumps) VS Jarvis Johnson

Alanah Pearce (Charalanahzard) VS RIPMika

CrankGameplays VS Leonhart

Nathan Barnatt (Dad) VS AB Ayad (Starkilla/The H3 Podcast)

Jaelaray VS Abelina Sabrina

Jack Manifold (JackManifoldTV) VS TBD

What influencers are in Creator Clash 2?

That’s not all; on top of its impressive lineup of creator fights, a slew of other high-profile influencers are slated to appear in the event. Markiplier and Jacksepticeye will host a pre-show, while Amouranth and Esfand will conduct pre-fight interviews with the boxers.

Instagram/Amouranth Twitch star Amouranth is slated to conduct pre-fight interviews alongside Esfand at Creator Clash 2.

Tony Jeffries, Wade Plemons, and MoistCritikal are slated to commentate the fights. As told by a press release, altogether, “the creators involved in Creator Clash 2 have over 57.5 billion lifetime views and over 259.4 million followers.”

What charities are benefiting from Creator Clash 2?

All net profits generated by Creator Clash 2 will go to charities that have been personally chosen by the participating fighters. Thus far, the list of charities is as follows:

Nami

Able Gamers

Kidney Fund

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Kids Cancer Foundation

Cure Sarcoma

American Heart Association

Alzheimer’s Association

Critical Role Foundation

MS Society

“I am so proud of the fighters and how seriously they’re taking this; it’s a testament to their commitment and character, along with their commitment to a good cause,” iDubbbz said of the upcoming event. “All of our fighters are students of the game, learning and appreciating ‘The Sweet Science” of boxing as they have been training for months with professional boxing coaches and dedicating themselves fully to an intense training regimen. Boxing is truly like no other sport in the world and it’s going to be one hell of an event!”

Thus far, Creator Clash 2 is shaping up to be yet another hype event in the influencer-boxing scene that has the potential to topple its predecessor. We’ll keep you updated with more information about this major boxing event right here on Dexerto.