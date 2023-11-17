Jake Paul casts doubt on Logan’s boxing retirement

Jake Paul has cast doubt on Logan Paul’s recent retirement from boxing, saying he doesn’t believe his brother will be able to stay away.

Even though the influencer boxing scene was kickstarted by UK YouTubers, it didn’t really take a big leap forward until Jake and Logan Paul got involved. The brothers propelled things up a level when they faced KSI and Deji back in 2019, and have been pushing things forward ever since.

Jake is getting back into the ring on December 15 to face Andre August, a 35-year-old boxer with a 10-1-1 record. Logan, however, has chosen to go down a bit of a different path.

The imPaulsive host has focused more on professional wrestling, recently being crowned WWE United States Champion. And, he’s also retired from boxing, claiming that there is “no money” in the sport.

Jake Paul doesn’t believe Logan is retired from boxing

Well, his brother has cast doubt on that, claiming that Logan won’t be able to stay away because he’s simply too competitive.

“I don’t believe that,” he said when asked about Logan’s retirement on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “I don’t know when he’ll fight but he’s just got so much fight in him and he’s going into his athletic prime.

“I think he’s going to fight again for sure,” Jake added, but wouldn’t respond when asked if Logan returns to the boxing ring in 2024.

Timestamp of 20:30

As noted, Logan has now picked up a championship in WWE and is expected to increase his workload there. He’s already been announced for a pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia too.

That’ll be his focus for now, alongside Prime and imPaulsive, but who knows what the future ultimately holds.