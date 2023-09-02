How to watch Misfits x DAZN Series 009: Stream, fight card, more

Misfits x DAZN’s Series 009 card is on the horizon, with Idris Virgo set to face Aaron Chalmers in the headline fight. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated ‘Prime Card’ on October 14, where we’ll see KSI face Tommy Fury and Logan Paul touch gloves with Dillon Danis on the same night, Misfits is gearing up to host its ninth event.

Slated for late September, Idris Virgo is set to step in the ring with Aaron Chalmers as the headline fight on the card. Here’s everything you need to know about Misfits 009.

When is Misfits Series 009?

The Misfits x DAZN’s Series 009 event is set to take place on September 23, 2023, with the action expected to get underway at 7 PM BST / 2 PM EST, starting with the three Prelim fights.

Where to watch Misfits Series 009?

The fights are expected to go down at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK.

Tickets for the event are already up for grabs via the Newcastle Eagles website. Or, if you plan to tune into the action from home, you can do so via the DAZN App.

DAZN requires users to purchase a subscription to watch any live events, so you’ll need to get your pocketbook ready. US citizens can tune in for a $19.99 monthly fee, while UK viewers can get a 12-month monthly saver deal at £9.99 per month or choose a £19.99 monthly rate.

Misfits 009 fight card

Misfits 009 fight card Idris Virgo vs. Aaron Chalmers FaZe Temperrr vs. Ginty Ashley Rak-Su vs. Halal Ham Gabriel Silva vs. Ben Davis S1mba vs. Master Oogway Callum Izzard vs OJ Rose AJ Bunker vs Little Bellsy Pully Arif vs. Small Sparten Jay Carla Jade vs. Tash Weekender

As aforementioned, Idris Virgo, a Love Island star and 13-fight unbeaten professional boxer, is set to touch gloves with retired MMA fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers as the headline fight.

But, not only that, the undercard bouts and Prelim fights are set to be just as exciting.

Notably, the Series 009 card will see the return of FaZe Temperrr after being KO’d by KSI at the start of this year. Stepping in the ring with the Brazillian is Ginty — who’s looking to redeem himself after his last “slugfest” bout against Halal Ham.

Speaking of, Halal Ham will also be fighting on the night, going up against Ashely Rak-Su who’s eager to prove himself for a huge fight.

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.