Deji vs Alex Wassabi: date & time, stream, undercard, and more

Deji is returning to the world of boxing with a bout against fellow YouTuber and actor Alex Wassabi, and here is when and how to watch the pay-per-view event.

Influencer boxing has become quite the spectacle, especially for massive creators like Logan Paul, Jake Paul, and KSI. However, KSI’s younger brother Deji is still seeking to find his first win in the ring.

The 25-year-old YouTube star, who lost to Jake Paul in 2018, will enter his bout against Alex ‘Wassabi’ Burris. This match being Wassabi’s boxing debut, many are wondering if Deji can find his first win and avoid chalking up a record of 0-3?

Here’s everything you need to know about who is fighting, what time the event starts, and how to watch the pay-per-view event.

Deji vs Alex Wassabi date & time

The influencer boxing match will take place on Saturday, March 5. The bouts are expected to begin at 7 PM UK/2 PM EST/ 11 AM PT.

The main event between Deji and Wassabi is estimated to take place around 9:30 PM UK/ 4:30 PM EST/ 1:30 PM PT.

The matches are being held at SSE Arena, Wembley in London. According to Show Star Boxing, the arena has sold out.

How to watch Deji vs Wassabi

The full event will be streamed live on the Show Star website. However, the pay-per-view event will cost £7 UK/$10 USD.

This means the event will not be broadcast on television, but you can watch the event on your TV by using the Show Star app.

Deji vs Alex Wassabi: Fight Card

Deji vs Alex Wassabi is the main event of the influence boxing event, but there are several fights to look forward to beforehand. There are a total of eight fights including the main event, co-main event, four undercard fights, and two bonus fights.

Main Events

Deji vs Alex Wassabi – Main Event

King Kenny vs Faze Temperrr – Co-Main Event

Undercard

Kristen Hanby vs Vitaly

Arms Korleone vs Minikon

Ryan Taylor vs DK Money

Ashley Cain vs Andreas Eskander

Bonus Fights

Stromedy vs Austin Sprinz

Salt Papi vs Halal Ham

Deji vs Alex Wassabi fight details

YouTuber Deji is the favorite going into today’s match as he is more experienced than Wassabi. However, his experience comes from the two fights he’s taken part in over the last four years – all of which have been losses.

Deji is fighting for redemption as his brother KSI has had a more successful boxing career, and has called out Deji for his losing streak. A match against Wassabi, a first-time competitor, could be the match Deji needs.

Alex Wassabi believes he will take home the victory over Deji. Show Star states that Wassabi has “a rich history of training in the art of boxing” and that he is underestimated going into today’s bout.

Only time will tell.