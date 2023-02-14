How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Stream, card, more

Jake Paul is finally facing off with rival Tommy Fury in one of the most anticipated influencer-boxing matches yet. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in to this exciting match.

YouTube star Jake Paul and reality TV personality Tommy Fury have been attempting to schedule a boxing match for some time.

The rivals were first slated to face off in December 2021, but a broken rib and bacterial infection caused Fury to back out of the fight at the last minute.

After that, they settled on a summer 2022 bout — but travel difficulties prevented Fury from entering the United States to participate in the match.

Now, it’s finally looking like these two will settle the score, as another fight has officially been scheduled for the end of February 2023.

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 26 with the main card starting at 2PM ET / 11AM PT.

The two fighters will throw down at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Although Jake’s previous fights were broadcasted by Showtime, this time around, Paul’s own promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, has snagged global distribution rights.

Fans can catch the fight via DAZN, Fite TV, ESPN+ and BT Sport Box Office.

The PPV will cost $49.99 on ESPN+ and likely £19.99 on BT Sport, which can be purchased through DAZN and Fite TV to cover certain regions.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury card

While the full fight card for this bout has yet to be released, we do have a short lineup of the upcoming bouts for the event:

Main Event: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack – WBC Cruiserweight title

Ashton Sylve vs Maxwell Awuku

It’s likely that Paul vs Fury will also see a few fighters from Jake’s own MVP brand, as well.

This will mark one of the most anticipated and toughest bouts for ‘The Problem Child’ outside of his last match with MMA legend Anderson Silva — and Fury himself has even claimed that he will “100% retire” if he loses their upcoming fight.

There’s a lot on the line for both fighters, and we can’t wait to see how their match will shape up in the end.