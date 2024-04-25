Jake Paul boxing video debunked as clip goes viral ahead of Mike Tyson fight

A video of Jake Paul seemingly getting knocked out in a sparring session has gone viral on social media, but all is not quite as it appears.

The video, which has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows a blonde man with ‘The Problem Child’s’ recognizable haircut and beard sparring with someone else. The person purportedly meant to be Paul is caught with a spinning backhanded punch, causing him to sway and nearly be knocked down.

At first glance, you could be forgiven for mistaking the individual for Paul. But a second look shows that the victim of the near-knockout is certainly not the 9-1 professional boxer. The video in fact is from 2022, reportedly coming from Russia.

The 27-year-old is busy gearing up for his bout against former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20. The pair’s boxing records on paper are worlds apart, but those expecting a one-sided fight from either fighter could be in for a surprise.

Paul has previously demonstrated his ability to knockout his opponents inside the ring, doing so on six out of the nine times he has claimed victory. The power puncher is now looking to down Tyson and achieve his goal of fighting lineal super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

The fight has proven to be a polarising match-up. Tyson Fury has insisted that the bout is “fantastic for boxing”, while Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, labeled it a “freak show“.

Some of the biggest concerns regarding the fight are over the 30-year age gap between the pair, with concerns emerging over Tyson potentially suffering serious injury from the bout.

Tyson’s trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has dismissed fears concerning the boxing legend’s health, insisting that the 57-year-old is in great shape ahead of their fight, the first to be shown live on Netflix.