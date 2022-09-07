How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Stream, fight card & more

Jake Paul’s biggest fight yet is happening soon against Brazilian MMA star Anderson Silva. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is gearing up for the biggest bout of his career.

This will mark his first fight of 2022; initially, Paul was slated to face off against Tommy Fury on August 6, but travel problems kept the British boxer out of America’s borders, and weight issues with replacement Hasim Rahman Jr. ended up getting the fight canceled for good.

Luckily Paul was able to score the match of a lifetime, announcing a bout with Anderson Silva coming up this October.

Amanda Wescott/SHOWTIME Jake Paul’s bout against Tyron Woodley in 2021 was the most recent match for ‘The Problem Child.’

When is Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva?

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will face off on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

This match comes nearly three months after his previously scheduled fight on August 6, which was ultimately canceled.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

Fans can catch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on Showtime PPV.

The bout will take place at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight card

At the time of writing, other bouts on the card have yet to be revealed. We will be sure to update this article as more information becomes available.

Both fighters are set to weigh in at a contracted 187 lbs.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: A history

Longtime fans of Jake Paul know that this fight against Anderson Silva has been a long time coming.

Silva himself has expressed admiration for both Paul brothers in the past, saying the bombastic YouTube duo “changed” combat sports and said he “respects” both influencers.

Although Jake was leery of taking a fight with “the Spider,” he has since changed his tune, and is now finally locked in to take on the Brazilian fighter in one of the biggest YouTube boxing events since Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather last year.