Jake Paul hits back at Tommy Fury rematch call out with new offer

Connor Bennett
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in blue and grey shirt talking to cameraYouTube: JOE/Disruptors Podcast

Jake Paul has hit back at Tommy Fury’s call out for a rematch, but the ‘Problem Child’ is now looking to lower his offer compared to last time. 

When Jake Paul and Tommy Fury squared off in February 2023, and the British Reality TV star snapped the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s unbeaten streak, it seemed like a rematch was pretty inevitable. 

There were reports that the pair would meet again later that summer, however, that came and went because of an injury to the Brit. Fury then defeated KSI in November 2023 as Jake watched on. 

Even though he’s preparing to fight Mike Tyson in July, Jake has still found time to beef with Tommy, offering him $20 million for a two-fight rematch that would include an MMA clash inside the PFL cage.

While he didn’t reject that offer, Fury stated that the pair have unfinished business that he’ll get around to and he has been taunting Jake on social media, asking when they’ll be “dancing again” in his most recent message. 

Well, that led to a brutal swipe back from his rival. “You need money Tommy? Learn from big bro and stop letting daddy manage your career and finances,” Jake said in the comments of Fury’s post. 

“You missed out on the biggest opportunity of your life, #PaulTyson. My next offer is going to be half that.”

The ‘Problem Child’ has been dishing out big offers left, right, and center recently, and has the backing of the PFL to do just that. 

He’s also targeted two of his other rivals, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, with big money offers for an MMA fight, but neither of them have bitten just yet.

