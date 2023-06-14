How to watch Misfits x DAZN Series 008: Stream, card, more

Misfits’ next big boxing event is coming up soon, and it’s rife with tag-team matches. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Misfits x DAZN Series 008.

Earlier this year, Misfits Boxing — a promotion helmed in part by YouTube star KSI — signed a five-year deal with combat sports streaming service DAZN.

Thus far, this combination has served up seven influencer-boxing events that have all been streamed on DAZN, featuring some fairly big bouts between creators from across the net.

Article continues after ad

Now, its eighth iteration is on the way… and it promises some surprising matchups and a slew of tag-team bouts.

When is Misfits x DAZN Series 008?

Misfits Series 008 is slated to take place on July 22, 2023. It’s not yet clear what times the broadcast will start, but we will make sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Where to watch Misfits Series 008

The fighters will throw down at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee — but outside of purchasing in-person tickets (which have yet to be announced), fans will have to tune into the action via the DAZN App.

Article continues after ad

The app requires a subscription to watch any live events, so you’ll need to get your pocketbook ready. US citizens can tune in for a $19.99 monthly fee, while UK viewers can get a 12-month monthly saver deal at £9.99 per month, or choose a £19.99 monthly rate.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Who is fighting on Misfits x DAZN Series 008?

Unlike other events before it, Misfits 008 features a headline four-man ‘Survival Tag Match’ between Nichlmao, Swarmz, B Dave, and Ryan Johnston.

The rules for this match are as follows: Only two fighters will be allowed in the ring at a time, as it’s a “four-man fight to find the last man standing – it’s every man for himself.”

Article continues after ad

The two fighters to begin the tag-match will be decided by popular vote on social media. Once a boxer is defeated, the next fighter will be chosen clockwise from the corner of the eliminated opponent, and so on. Fans can read the full match rules here.

Of course, there are some notable fights also taking place on the card, with Hasim Rahman Jr. and Anthony Taylor both stepping into the ring in separate bouts.

The full list of matchups is as follows, thus far:

Article continues after ad

Tag-Team match between: Team Street Fighter 2 and Team OJ Rose and Kimbo Slice Jr.

Anthony Taylor vs Paul Bamba

Alan Belcher vs Hasim Rahman Jr.

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.