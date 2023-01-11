KSI, Misfits sign five-year deal with DAZN as YouTube boxing continues rise

KSI and Misfits boxing have just confirmed a brand new deal with DAZN Boxing which will see the two partner up for the next 5 years.

It has been revealed that KSI and Misfits have officially signed a 5-year deal with DAZN Boxing. Misfits is a boxing promotion that was founded by Kalle and Misse Sauerland from Wasserman Boxing alongside KSI and Mams Taylor.

The news of the deal was confirmed by KSI on social media, with the content creator expressing how “it’s my absolute pleasure to announce that Misfits Boxing now has a 5 year partnership deal with @DAZNBoxing. It’s always been about the long term goal and I’m so glad it’s finally coming into fruition. This is the start of many great things for.”

The post from KSI also included a short video, recapping the past Misfits events and highlighting some of the biggest moments so far. The official DAZN Boxing Twitter account replying to the announcement with a simple fist pump emoji.

Misfits have quickly become known for producing boxing shows that include an impressive lineup of stars, set to go toe-toe in the ring. The next event is set to take place with DAZN from 7 PM GMT / 2 PM ET on Saturday, January 14 at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

The main event is expected to kick off at approximately 10 PM GMT / 5 PM ET.

The full Series 004 card has been unveiled, and it’s an absolutely stacked lineup:

Elle Brooke vs Faith Ordway

Anthony Taylor vs Idris Virgo

Ryan Taylor vs Swarmz

TBA vs BDave

Salt Papi vs Josh Brueckner

Slim vs Tom Zanetti

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr

