How to watch Misfits & DAZN X Series 011: Stream, fight card & more

Series 011 is on the horizon, where we’ll see Jarvis and Bdave headline Misfits & DAZN’s 11th influencer boxing card. Here’s everything you need to know about the Series 011 event.

Following off the back of the biggest influencer boxing event we’ve seen to date, featuring two of the internet’s biggest stars, KSI and Logan Paul, going blow-for-blow with their respective opponents Tommy Fury and Dillon Danis, the X Series 011 card now lies ahead.

Series 011 will see Jarvis and Bdave headline the main event, where the Misfits Welterweight championship will be on the line, all while Jully Poca and Alaena Vampira go head-to-head for the women’s Cruiserweight belt. Here’s what you need to know.

When is Misfits & DAZN X Series 011?

The Misfits and DAZN X Series 011 event is set to take place on November 17, 2023. The action is expected to get underway at approximately 7 PM GMT / 2 PM EST.

While the card schedule is yet to be officially confirmed, we can anticipate the main event between Jarvis and Bdave to kick off later in the night at roughly 9 PM GMT / 4 PM EST.

Where to watch Misfits & DAZN X Series 011?

The Misfits & DAZN X Series 011 card will take place at the iconic York Hall in London, considered by many to be the home of British boxing.

Tickets for the event are up for grabs via Ticketmaster. Or, if you plan to tune into the action from home, you can do so via the DAZN App.

If you’re watching the Series 011 card from the comfort of your own home, you’ll need to purchase a DAZN subscription in order to watch. US citizens can tune in for a $19.99 monthly fee, while UK viewers can get a 12-month monthly saver deal at £9.99 per month or choose a £19.99 monthly rate.

Misfits & DAZN X Series 011 fight card

Below you can find the full Misfits & DAZN X Series 011 fight card:

X Series 011 Fight Card Jarvis vs. Bdave Jully Poca vs. Alaena Vampira Gabriel Silva vs. OJ Rose Armz Korleone vs. Minikon 2 Uncle Pizza vs. Yuddygang 2 Adam Brooks vs. Rhino Dapper Laughs vs. Simple Simon

Following his stint on Kingpyn’s ‘High Stakes’ influencer boxing tournament, Jarvis will be making his derteturn to the ring on Misfits 011 after falling to the hands of ‘Seven Figure Gibber’ AnEsonGib.

The former Fortnite star will be stepping in the ring with bDave for the headline fight, who notably stepped in the ring with Nichlmao, Swarmz and Ryan Johnston for Misfits’ first-ever four-man survival tag on Series 008. Not only that, bDave is out looking for vengeance after featuring on the Prime Card, where he drew alongside Luis Pineda as they faced Nichlmao and Alex Wassabi in a tag-team bout.

Hailing from São Paulo, Brazil, Jully Poca will be touching gloves with Alaena Vampira for the co-main event, where the Misfits women’s Cruiserweight championship will be on the line. Both fighters have similar experiences, both having two bouts under their belt.

Series 011 will see the return of Gabriel Silva, the son of former UFC champion Anderson Silva, where he faces OJ Rose. Both fought on Series 009 respectively, and certainly put on a show in Newcastle, as both fighters got a convincing win.

After stepping in on short notice and making easy work of Master Oogway, Armz Koreleone is gearing up to step in the ring with Minikon for the second time, while Uncle Pizza and Yuddygang also set their sights on their rematch.

Not only that, but the Series 011 card will bring some fresh faces to the scene with Adam Brooks vs. Rhino and Dapper Laughs vs. Simple Simon.

That’s all we know regarding the X Series 011 event, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated here with any new fight announcements as the card draws near. For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.