How to watch KSI vs Dillon Danis MF & DAZN: Series 004 event

YouTube star KSI is once again getting back in the ring, where he’ll be facing MMA star, Dillon Danis. Here’s a full rundown of everything you need to know.

Following his impressive ‘2 fights 1 night’ event, taking down both Swarmz and Pineda with ease, KSI has his eyes locked on his next opponent as he works his way up to fighting Jake Paul next year.

While there have been many potential opponents for him to dance with, he’ll be touching gloves with Dillon Danis — and the rivalry between the two is certainly heating up.

From location and start time to fight card, here’s all you need to know about KSI vs Dillon Danis and the MF & DAZN Series 004 boxing event.

When is KSI vs Dillon Danis boxing match?

The Series 004 card is expected to get underway from 7 PM GMT / 2 PM ET on Saturday, January 14 at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

The main event is expected to kick off at approximately 10 PM GMT / 5 PM ET, making plenty of room for some exciting undercard bouts.

The full fight card is yet to be announced, but obviously, we expect a plethora of YouTubers, TikTokers, and other influencers to be featured.

Where to watch KSI vs Dillon Danis

KSI vs Dillon Danis will be available live on DAZN. Fans can watch the main event and undercards through the platform’s monthly subscription service rather than your standard one-off pay-per-view cost.

DAZN’s subscription will set you back $19.99 USD / £7.99 GBP. You’ll also be able to watch a full backlog of content across multiple sports that are already available on the streaming service.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as more details on the bout are expected to be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the Series 004 event.