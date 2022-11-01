How to watch KSI & DAZN’s MF Series 003 event: Hasim Rahman Jr. vs Vitor Belfort

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

YouTube sensation KSI is partnering with DAZN once again to promote the MF Series 003 boxing event featuring a number of renowned influencers. While Hasim Rahman Jr. vs Vitor Belfort headlines the card, here’s a full rundown on everything fans can expect.

Rounding out the calendar year with one last influencer-heavy boxing card, KSI is teaming up with streaming platform DAZN and promotion Misfits Boxing for the Series 003 event. As the name implies, this is the third combat sports event of its kind, following on from KSI vs Swarmz & Pineda and Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys.

This time around, the card is headlined by two established athletes in Rahman Jr. and Belfort, while the undercard features a number of prominent content creators and internet celebs.

From when action gets underway to a full rundown of the fight card, here’s all you need to know about the MF & DAZN Series 003 boxing event.

MF & DAZN Series 003 boxing event: Schedule & Start time

The Series 003 event is all set to get underway from 6PM ET on Saturday, November 19. Taking place in Austin, Texas, the full card features seven bouts in total, meaning fans can expect a full evening of entertainment.

Where to watch MF & DAZN Series 003 boxing event

As you’ve probably guessed, this boxing event will be streamed live on the DAZN platform. Rather than a one-off PPV cost, however, this broadcast can be accessed through DAZN’s monthly subscription service.

For $19.99 USD, fans are entitled to watch the Series 003 event live along with the full backlog of content already available on the streaming service.

MF & DAZN Series 003 main event: Hasim Rahman Jr. vs Vitor Belfort

Headlining the third event in this series is a scrap between 12-1 boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. and former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort who retired from MMA with a record of 26 wins and 14 losses. Having only recently transitioned to boxing, Belfort’s lone win in the sport is over Evander Holyfield, whom he knocked out in one round last year.

Meanwhile, Rahman Jr. is coming off his first KO loss in April. The 31-year-old was scheduled to fight Jake Paul in August before pulling out just days prior over weight cut disputes.

MF & DAZN Series 003 boxing event: Full fight card

Outside of the main event, the full Series 003 card features a mix of popular content creators and online personalities. From King Kenny to Ice Poseidon, plenty of big names are getting involved. Below is a look at the complete fight card as it stands today:

Hasim Rahman Jr. (12-1) vs Vitor Belfort (1-0)

Josh Brueckner (1-0) vs Chase DeMoor (0-0)

Kenny ‘King Kenny’ Ojuederie (0-0) vs DK Money (0-0)

Deen ‘The Great’ Bean (0-0) vs Walid ‘Sharks’ Muhsein (0-0)

Jessica ‘Fangs’ Duban (0-0) vs Avery ‘6ar6ie6’ Pongracz (0-0)

Paul ‘Ice Poseidon’ Denino (0-0) vs Brandon Buckingham (0-0)

Malcolm Minikon (0-0) vs Nick Joseph (0-0)

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here over the coming days if any last-minute changes occur in the leadup to the Series 003 event.