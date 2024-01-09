How to watch Misfits x DAZN Series 012: Stream, fight card & more

Misfits and DAZN are preparing for their first influencer boxing event of 2024 with X Series 012, with HSTikkyTokky set to take to the stage for his debut as the headline fight. Here’s everything you need to know.

Influencer boxing grew faster than ever in 2023, with more events than we’ve seen before thanks to KSI’s Misfits. Early in the year, the company signed a five-year deal with DAZN, allowing them to put on a staggering eight cards throughout 2023.

Not only that, we saw Jake Paul continue on his journey to becoming a boxing world champion, stepping in the ring with Tommy Fury, Nate Diaz, and more recently Andre August.

However, now Misfits is gearing up for their first event of 2024, with fitness influencer HSTikkyTokky set to headline the card on his boxing debut. Here’s what you need to know.

When is Misfits & DAZN X Series 012?

The Misfits and DAZN X Series 012 event will take place on January 20, 2024, with the action expected to get underway at approximately 7 PM GMT / 2 PM EST.

The main event featuring HSTikkyTokky and his opponent will kick off later in the night at roughly 10 PM GMT / 4 PM EST.

How to watch Misfits & DAZN X Series 012?

The Misfits and DAZN X Series 012 card will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, UK. Tickets for the event are up for grabs via TicketMaster. Alternatively, you can tune into the event via the DAZN app from the comfort of your own home.

However, you’ll need to purchase a DAZN subscription to watch from home. US citizens can tune in for a $19.99 monthly fee, while UK viewers can get a 12-month monthly saver deal at £9.99 per month or choose a £19.99 monthly rate.

Misfits & DAZN X Series 012 fight card

Below you can find the Misfits & DAZN X Series 012 fight card as we know it so far:

X Series 012 fight card HSTikkyTokky vs. TBA AJ Bunker vs. Elle Brooke 2 Ashley Rak-Su vs. OJ Rose Tristan Hamm vs. Not Logan Paul Myles Rak-Su vs. DTG Small Spartan Jay vs. Fox The G Ben Williams vs. Fes Batista Joey Knight vs. Most Wanted

As aforementioned, HSTikkyTokky will be headlining the Series 012 event on his debut. The influencer was expected to touch gloves with Tayo Ricci, although it appears a different opponent will be stepping in the ring with him on fight night.

Besides the main event, AJ Bunker and Elle Brooke will be going blow-for-blow once again, this time with the Misfits female Middleweight Championship belt on the line after Bunker took the title home on Series 009.

The X Series 012 card will also see the long-awaited match-up between Ashley Rak-Su and OJ Rose, both of whom are gunning for a big fight.

Not only that, the event will see a ton of fighters make their debut, such as Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Peterson, Myles Rak-Su, Fox The G, Fes Batista, and many more.

Currently, that’s all there is to know about the X Series 012 event. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.

