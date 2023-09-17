How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: The Prime Card streams, date, more

Logan Paul is slated to face off with Dillon Danis on October 14, while KSI will take on Tommy Fury on that same card.

The highly anticipated Prime Card is right around the corner as KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis co-headline one of the biggest influencer boxing events thus far. From when it all kicks off to where you can watch the action, here’s what you need to know.

Five years ago influencer boxing entered the stratosphere in large part thanks to a clash between Britain’s KSI and America’s Logan Paul. Once bitter rivals, the powerhouse duo are now business partners fighting in tandem on one of the biggest combat sports events of 2023.

The Prime Card, as it’s been coined, features both social media celebrities duking it out against new opponents in their own co-headline matchups. KSI is set to square off with undefeated Tommy Fury while Paul plans to step in against Dillon Danis, if it still goes ahead.

So before it all gets underway, here’s your full rundown on everything there is to know about The Prime Card event.

The Prime Card event featuring KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is set to take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

This star-studded event takes place at the Manchester Arena which boasts a capacity of up to 21,000.

Currently, an exact start time for the broadcast is yet to be determined, but we’re sure to hear plenty more in the coming weeks. Rest assured, we’ll update you here with further details as they emerge.

Where to stream KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

The Prime Card event is set to be broadcast exclusively on DAZN. Fans wanting to tune in live can access the stream through DAZN’s premium subscription options.

A monthly subscription is available for $24.99 USD | £19.99 or an annual subscription for $224.99 USD | £99.99.

Currently, this is the only way to access the PPV portion of the KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis event. However, the preliminary card is set to streamed for free on YouTube around the globe. More on that below.

KSI vs Tommy Fury & Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Rest of the card

At the time of writing, the full Prime Card hasn’t been revealed, though we do have some early details to run with. Obviously, KSI vs Tommy Fury is expected to close the show, with Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis serving as the co-headliner just before.

As for the rest of the card, here’s a look at every matchup we know of thus far:

The Prime Card KSI vs Tommy Fury Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks 2 King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor Whindersson Nunes vs MyMateNate Chase DeMoor vs. TempoArts

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here with any new fight announcements as the highly-anticipated Prime Card event draws near.

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.