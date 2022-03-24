Who is fighting in iDubbbz boxing event? Date, stream & more

YouTuber iDubbbz is organizing an upcoming boxing event, set to feature star influencers from multiple social media platforms. Here’s everything we know so far.

iDubbbz is an OG YouTuber who has been trying to set up a fight with fellow influencer RiceGum since 2018.

Unfortunately, their highly-anticipated grudge match fell through — but it looks like iDubbbz is still on the hunt for a fight after this years-long project came to a halt.

Recently, fight posters were revealed by Drama Alert’s KEEMSTAR for an purported upcoming boxing event with iDubbbz on the title card. Here’s what we know so far.

Who is fighting in the iDubbbz boxing event?

Thus far, fight posters have been revealed for a few fights, with many competitors still to be announced. The event appears to be titled ‘Creator Clash.’

iDubbbz vs Doctor Mike

For now, iDubbbz versus Doctor Mike is set for the title card. Doctor Mike is a notable YouTuber with over 9 million subscribers, alongside his title as a Board Certified Family Medicine Doctor.

His stint in the boxing ring might come as a surprise to some fans, but it’s worth noting that he did spar with female boxing legend Amanda Serrano earlier in March.

JustaMinx vs TBA

Twitch star JustaMinx is set to face off against an opponent as yet unannounced. While no official reveal has been made, Minx has hinted at upcoming boxing exploits over on her Twitter account.

Graham Stephan vs Michael Reeves

Also set to star on this card is Graham Stephan, a financial content creator, versus OfflineTV’s resident robotics expert Michael Reeves. This bout is certainly bound to be an… interesting one, to say the least.

Other fights on the card include YouTuber Matt Watson versus Dad, Harley from Epic Meal Time vs TBA, Twitch star JustaMinx vs TBA, Anisa vs TBA, and Ryan from SuperMega vs TBA.

For now, many details about this upcoming event are still unknown, and more than a few of these bouts seem almost too wild to be true.

A date, venue, and streaming platform are still TBA at this point, but we’ll keep you updated if any further information about this boxing extravaganza is revealed.