How to watch KSI vs Alex Wassabi: Fight date, stream & boxing card

Virginia Glaze . 2 hours ago

YouTube star KSI is finally taking on fellow influencer Alex Wassabi after years of back-and-forth beef on the internet. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

KSI is one of the founding fathers of influencer boxing, and he’s making his long-awaited comeback to the ring in just two months’ time.

After initially announcing his return in May, he’s finally pinned down an opponent — Alex Wassabi, an influencer he brushed off as too insignificant for his time in years past.

KSI broke the news in a bombastic tweet on July 1, 2022, saying that he “can’t wait to repeatedly punch the man I’ve had beef with for years, the man I’ve laughed at for years, the man that beat my brother, the man that has signed his death wish as soon as we enter the ring.”

When is KSI vs Alex Wassabi?

KSI will face off with Wassabi on August 27, 2022, giving both fighters around two months to prepare.

This follows Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing match at Madison Square Garden on August 6, although this bout is likely to be postponed due to issues with Tommy Fury’s Visa.

Where is KSI vs Alex Wassabi?

KSI vs Alex Wassabi is slated to take place at the O2 in London, UK.

Showstar Boxing Wassabi went the distance in his fight with Deji – and now, he’s taking on his big brother.

Where to watch KSI vs Alex Wassabi

Outside of attending the fight in-person, fans overseas can catch the fight on DAZN, a streaming service specifically for combat sports events.

Where to buy tickets for KSI vs Alex Wassabi

Ticketing information for the in-person event can be found on the O2’s official website, which we’ll link here. Sales are not yet available, but fans can bookmark the site when they go live.

Read More: Jake Paul names his price to fight Tommy Fury in the UK

For those watching via live stream, DAZN offers a subscription-based service for most fights, so all one needs to do is sign up for a subscription.

Who is on the KSI vs Alex Wassabi fight card?

So far, as per announced on July 9, only two other fighting cards have been revealed for the event on August 27.

We’ll be seeing KSI’s younger brother Deji stepping in the ring with FouseyTube, as he seeks redemption to win his first-ever fight.

Additionally, FaZe Clan star ‘Temperrr’ will be facing off against rapper BlueFace in the O2 Arena on the night.

KSI vs Alex Wassabi: A history

KSI has had three matches in his boxing career — one against Joe Weller, and the other two against Logan Paul. This will mark his first bout in nearly two years… and fans are surprised that he’s taking on Wassabi.

Back in March, Wassabi boxed KSI’s little brother, YouTube star Deji, and won. KSI notoriously uploaded a video admonishing his little bro for his “disappointing” match.

Wassabi, much to fans’ shock, took aim at KSI over his comments and commended Deji for being brave enough to face him in the ring. He then challenged KSI to a boxing match — which it seems KSI is honoring.

In the past, KSI has notably brushed off any calls from fans to fight Wassabi, saying the YouTuber wasn’t worth his time… but now, it’s looking like he’s putting this claim to the test.