How to watch AnEsonGib vs Austin McBroom boxing match: Date, stream & more

YouTube stars Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib are set to face off in the boxing ring after months of callouts and challenges. Here’s everything we know about this upcoming bout.

The Golden Age of influencer boxing is upon us. Creators from all across the net are calling each other out to settle their differences in the ring — and the next big bout has been revealed.

Austin McBroom is slated to fight against AnEsonGib in an unexpected, but welcomed, match that has fans curious to see who will come out on top.

Who are Austin McBroom & AnEsonGib?

Austin McBroom is a YouTuber best known for his presence on the ACE Family vlog channel, which follows himself, his wife Catherine McBroom, and their three children as they go about their lives.

McBroom also orchestrates an annual charity basketball tournament, which often features major celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Justin Beiber.

AnEsonGib is a British YouTuber with over 2 million subscribers. Although Gib is a gamer at heart — specializing in FIFA and Fortnite — his channel has now been overtaken with boxing videos.

When is AnEsonGib vs Austin McBroom?

McBroom and Gib are slated to face off on July 30, 2022.

It’s Official, Pro Fight

Gib vs McBroom

Austin will pay for his sins

This fight date comes just before the highly-anticipated comeback matches for KSI and Jake Paul, who will be separately facing off against as-yet unknown opponents in August.

Where is AnEsonGib vs Austin McBroom?

This bout will take place in the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Where to watch AnEsonGib vs Austin McBroom?

Fans can tune into the action live, or via online pay-per-view streams at Social Gloves’ official website. No prices have been listed at the time of writing.

AnEsonGib vs Austin McBroom: A history

Both McBroom and Gib boast a history in boxing, although Gib has had more matches than his upcoming opponent.

AnEsonGib boasts a 3-1 boxing record, with one loss to Jake Paul. Gib has defeated influencers MaxPlaysFIFA, Jay Swingler, and Tayler Holder.

McBroom has only fought one match against Bryce Hall in 2021’s YouTubers vs TikTokers event, which he won by TKO.

While McBroom has been calling out a slew of influencers for a possible bout (including KSI), AnEsongib notably challenged the ACE Family patriarch in early 2022, accusing the ACE Family YouTuber of “ducking” a bout with him.

Now, it looks like this fight is finally happening — and McBroom has his sights set on KSI next.