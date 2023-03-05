How to watch JMX vs Le’Veon Bell Misfits x DAZN Series 006: Stream, date & fight card

Misfits Boxing and DAZN are back with their sixth event, which will feature JMX vs Le’Veon Bell as the headline fight. Here’s everything you need to know.

After signing a five-year deal with DAZN in early 2023, Misfits Boxing is back again, putting your favorite influencers in the ring.

It’s fair to say we’ve seen some action-packed events thus far. At the start of the year, we saw ‘The Nightmare’ KSI touch gloves with Temperrr, where only one punch was needed to put the FaZe Clan star on the canvas.

Jay Swingler and Nichlmao then headlined Misfits’ second event of the year on March 4 — which also featured the very first tag team boxing match.

Misfits and DAZN’s sixth event is on the horizon, where YouTuber JMX will face NFL star Le’Veon Bell as the main event on the Series 006 card. Here’s how you can tune into the action.

When is Misfits x DAZN Series 006?

The Series 006 event will take place on April 21 in New Orleans, Louisiana. A venue for the event is yet to be revealed, and it’s also unclear when the action will start on the day. We should expect more details to be announced in due time.

How to watch Misfits x DAZN Series 006

Fans will be able to watch the fights live exclusively on DAZN through the official website or through the app — where we expect it’ll be nothing but action-packed.

However, viewers will need to purchase a subscription from DAZN in order to tune in, which will set you back $19.99 a month in the US / £9.99 in the UK.

Misfits x DAZN Series 006 fight card?

The Series 006 fight card is yet to be unveiled. However, it has been confirmed that Walid Sharks will be featuring after his bout against N&A Productions on the Series 005 undercard was canceled.

As it stands, it’s currently unclear who Walid will be touching gloves with in New Orleans.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as more details on the bout are expected to be announced leading up to the Series 006 event.