How to watch Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys Misfits Boxing event: Stream, card, more

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

British internet star Jay Swingler is set to face off against American YouTuber Cherdleys at Misfits Boxing’s second major event. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action.

Misfits Boxing is bringing another stacked card for fans as the influencer boxing bug kicks up to an all-time high.

The first Misfits Boxing event took place on August 27, where KSI notably defeated rapper ‘Swarmz’ and Mexican pro boxer Luis Pineda in a single night.

Now, the influencer’s boxing company is back with another banger between influencers from across the net. Here’s how you can tune in and watch the bouts as they happen.

Who are Jay Swingler and Cherdleys?

Jay Swingler is a popular British YouTuber with over 1.7 million subscribers. He’s best known for undertaking wild challenges and reacting to over-the-top reality shows.

Cherdleys is an American influencer with over 2 million YouTube subscribers and over 2.7 million TikTok followers. His content mostly consists of short-form skits that have racked up millions of views across multiple platforms.

Where to watch Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys

Fans can catch Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys exclusively on DAZN.

To watch, viewers will need to sign up for a subscription with DAZN, which starts out at $19.99 (or £7.99) monthly.

Fans can also purchase tickets to catch the action in person via ticketmaster, with tickets ranging from £24.45 to £283.50 for VIP tix.

When is Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys?

The second Misfits Boxing card will go live at 7 PM BST (10 AM PST / 1 PM EST) on DAZN on Saturday, October 15.

The bouts will go down at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

Jay Swingler vs Cherdleys Misfits Boxing card

This boxing card boasts a slew of influencer matches, and even features a fight between two female content creators.

Twitter: Misfits Boxing

Headlining the night are Jay Swilnger vs Cherdleys. Also on the card are fights between YouTubers Slim Albaher and Ryan Taylor, a grudge match that has been ramping up between the two influencers for some time, as well as a bout between British JD Tom Zanetti and rapper Jayden King.

The full fight card is as follows:

Slim Albaher vs Ryan Taylor

JMX vs Ginty

Tom Zanetti, a popular British DJ, vs rapper Jayden King

Astrid Wett vs Keeley

Halal Ham vs DTG

Anthony Taylor vs Ashley Rak-Su

This bombastic influencer-boxing event comes just ahead of Jake Paul’s upcoming match against MMA legend Anderson Silva later this month on the 29, as well as Deji’s exhibition against Floyd Mayweather in November.