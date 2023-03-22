How to watch KSI vs Joe Fournier Misfits 007: Stream, card, more

KSI is facing off against Joe Fournier at Misfits x DAZN Series 007. Here’s how you can tune in to KSI’s second-ever match against a pro boxer.

KSI is putting his boxing career into full gear in 2023, taking on four matches before officially retiring from the sport.

In January, KSI defeated FaZe Temperrr by knockout in the first round, marking a strong start for his final year of boxing. Now, he’s scheduled to take on Joe Fournier in his second bout of the year, marking his second-ever fight against a pro boxer after taking out Luis Pineda in 2022.

KSI vs Joe Fournier has long been a rumor among fans. In fact, a fight poster for this matchup leaked in October 2022, sparking theories that a match between these two wasn’t far off.

Then, Fournier confronted KSI in person after his victory over FaZe Temperrr in January, directly challenging the YouTuber to a fight.

Now, it looks like this highly-anticipated bout is finally taking place. Here’s how you can tune into the action.

When is KSI vs Joe Fournier happening?

KSI vs Joe Fournier is the headline match on the Misfits x DAZN Series 007 boxing event.

The bout will take place on Saturday, May 13. No time has yet been released for the fight at the time of writing.

Where to stream KSI vs Joe Fournier

As part of Misfits Boxing’s partnership with DAZN, KSI vs Joe Fournier will be available to stream exclusively via DAZN.

Viewers can purchase a subscription from the combat sports streaming service for $19.99 a month in the US / £9.99 in the UK.

Who is fighting on Misfits Series 007?

Thus far, a full fight card for the event has yet to be revealed, outside of KSI’s bout against Fournier. We’ll make sure to keep you updated right here on Dexerto as more news gets released in the coming months.