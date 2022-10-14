How to watch Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing event: Fight card, date, more

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Ludwig’s highly-anticipated Chessboxing event is only a few weeks away, so, here’s everything you need to know about what’s going down.

Influencer boxing events have been on the rise over the last few years, starting out as a way for content creators to settle their beef, before expanding into some actually fighting real fighters and athletes.

Despite some influencers making the switch to professional boxing, there are still plenty of content creator-focused events are still happening under exhibition rules and for fun.

YouTube streaming star Ludwig is getting in on the fun with his own event, but he’s putting a spin on things as it won’t be just inside the boxing ring. No, there will also be a chess element, meaning we’ll have Chessboxing. Yes, it’s a thing, and here’s what you need to know about it.

When is Ludwig’s Chessboxing event?

As noted, it’s only a few weeks until Ludwig’s Chessboxing event, as it’ll be held on December 11 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. As of writing, a time has not yet been announced.

The event will compromise of six matches on the Chessboxing side of things, and another two for Smashboxing. Yes, Smashboxing. It combines boxing and Smash Brothers, if you couldn’t tell right away.

It’ll all be broadcast live on YouTube, but there will be a crowd element too. However, those details have not yet been announced.

Chessboxing fight card

In terms of a fight card, there are quite a few recognizable creators taking part in Ludwig’s event including Disguised Toast, Myth, BoxBox, and Abroad in Japan.

The main event will see Aman Hambleton take on Lawrence Trent. You can find the full card below.

Smashboxing Undercard Fiction vs. Kalindi Joshman vs. Spud

Undercards Disguised Toast vs. PointCrow BoxBox vs. Stanz Myth vs. Boy Boy Sardoche vs. Toph Abroad in Japan vs. Papaplatte

Main event Aman Hambleton vs. Lawrence Trent



What is Chessboxing?

Chessboxing and Smashboxing are, well, exactly how they sound. The former has been a thing since the early 90’s, where fights alternate between a round of chess and a round of boxing. The winner is typically determined by checkmate, resignation, knockout, or disqualification by the referee. Though, boxing points are used if it goes the distance.

We can assume that’ll be the same for the Smash Bros side of things too – one round of Smash before one round of, well, actually smashing each other with boxing gloves.

As of now, Ludwig hasn’t revealed any details about just exactly how his Chessboxing event will play out, so be sure to check back for more.