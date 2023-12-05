How to watch KSI vs IShowSpeed: Date, streaming & more

YouTube star KSI is officially facing off against fellow internet icon IShowSpeed in the boxing ring. Here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming match.

KSI is one of the internet’s most prolific influencer-boxers, first kickstarting the trend with his matches against Joe Weller and Logan Paul back in 2018.

Since then, he’s been in and out of the ring against other major players like British rapper Swarmz, internet star FaZe Temperrr, and even Tommy Fury, who gave KSI his first-ever loss in October.

After contesting the results of his fight against Fury to no success, KSI agreed to face off against super-popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed — provided they fought on the same day as rival YouTuber Jake Paul’s upcoming bout against seasoned pro boxer Andre August.

DAZN / Wasserman KSI faced off against Tommy Fury in October 2023. Now, he’s taking on IShowSpeed.

Now, these two are officially slated to meet in the ring. Here’s everything you need to know about KSI’s boxing match against IShowSpeed.

When is KSI vs IShowSpeed?

KSI vs Speed is taking place on Friday, December 15. This is the exact same day that Jake Paul will face off against pro boxer Andre August and many fans believe KSI chose this date as a specific challenge to ‘The Problem Child.’

Where to watch KSI vs IShowSpeed

Fans can tune into KSI vs IShowSpeed on IShowSpeed’s official YouTube channel for free.

However, it seems as though fans can send donations toward the match — all of which will be given to the Anthony Walker Foundation, a charity that aims to tackle racism by “providing educational opportunities, victim support services and by promoting equity and inclusion for all.”

The bout will be streamed at 4 AM GMT / 11 PM ET / 8 PM PT.

Is KSI vs IShowSpeed a sanctioned boxing match?

No — KSI vs IShowSpeed is not an officially sanctioned boxing match. Instead, these two influencers are simply sparring for charity… but that doesn’t mean that fans aren’t excited to watch these internet icons face off in the ring, regardless.

For more influencer boxing news, keep it locked to Dexerto.