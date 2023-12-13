KSI calls Jake Paul fight a “waste” of time as ticket sales fall flat

YouTube star KSI has called a fight with rival Jake Paul a “waste” of his time as ‘The Problem Child’ struggles to sell out his next clash.

For years fans have waited for KSI and Jake Paul to step in the ring and finally put an end to their long-standing rivalry. At the beginning of 2023, it seemed that a fight was imminent, and set to go down at some point in the year.

However, as we approach the end of 2023, a fight between the two is nowhere in sight and looks further away than ever.

Jake Paul is currently gearing up to take on 10-1 professional boxer Andre August on December 15, although it appears the 26-year-old is struggling to sell out the venue, despite it being his smallest yet.

KSI slams Jake Paul fight a “waste” of time

Responding to reports on December 12 that Jake Paul is yet to sell out his clash against Andre August, with the fight scheduled just days away, KSI hit out explaining it would be a “waste” of his time to touch gloves with ‘The Problem Child’.

“Yeah, he ain’t got any hype anymore,” he wrote in a post on Twitter/X. “I ain’t wasting my time to fight him lol.”

Regardless, it’s clear many still want the fight. In the replies, several users slammed the British YouTube star for “ducking” Paul, with many claiming he’s simply “scared of losing.”

“I’ve been a KSI fan for years, but let’s be honest, he’s been ducking Jake Paul and is scared of losing,” one wrote. “How many times are you going to duck this fight man?” another hit out.

Furthermore, fans claimed that they’re “owed” the ultimate showdown between the two YouTube stars after years of building up hype. “The people demand KSI vs Jake. Stop ducking. It’s about legacy and not hype. You owe it to us bro,” one said.

With that said, it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll ever see the two settle their differences. However, we know for sure that fans want them to touch gloves. Regardless, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any news right here on Dexerto. For now, make sure to check out our hub on all influencer boxing matches.

