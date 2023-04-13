How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Streams, fight date, more

After years of back and forth online, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are finally set to get in the ring. The two have locked in a date for their highly anticipated boxing clash and here’s all there is to know about the event.

Although Paul couldn’t secure a rematch against rival Tommy Fury after suffering his first boxing loss, he’s still on track for another major fight in the near future. When the social media celeb next steps into the ring, he’ll be staring down MMA legend Nate Diaz.

Article continues after ad

Having reached the end of his UFC contract last year, Diaz, a free agent, is now setting his sights on the boxing world. His very first professional contest in the sport comes against Paul, a figure he’s certainly been vocal about in recent years.

Push will finally come to shove, however, as a fight date has now been locked in. So with the event now official, here’s all there is to know about Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz.

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is officially set to go down on Saturday, August 25. Currently there’s no telling exactly what time their main event matchup will get underway, but it’s likely to take place late that evening PT time.

The clash is locked in for Dallas Texas, though no arena or even stadium details have been announced just yet. We’ll be sure to update you here as further information is revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: DAZN PPV

Much like Paul’s recent fights, the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz event is set to be broadcast as a PPV. Exclusively streaming on DAZN, fans wanting to tune in will need to purchase the PPV. At the time of writing, a specific price hasn’t been set, though Paul fights often run for around $49.99 USD.

Article continues after ad

In Paul’s most recent fight against Tommy Fury, however, the event was also streamed live across ESPN+ PPV and BT Sport Box Office. It’s unclear if this next bout will reach the same magnitude and thus, be available on those platforms too.

Do we know the full Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight card?

At the time of writing, only the main event for this PPV has been announced. Paul vs Diaz will be walking to the ring last, but as for who fights before them, details are yet to be revealed.

Article continues after ad

A full fight card is likely to be announced in the coming weeks, however, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled. Given there’s a ways to go before the August 5 fight date, there’s still plenty of time left for new bouts to be locked in.