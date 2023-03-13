How to watch Kingpyn’s ‘High Stakes’ Boxing Tournament: Stream, date & fight card

Kingpyn’s ‘High Stakes’ YouTube Boxing Tournament is just around the corner. Featuring eight male and eight female fighters, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

The world of influencer boxing continues to grow as we see more and more events featuring some of the internet’s biggest stars. After signing a five-year deal with DAZN earlier this year, KSI’s Misfits Boxing is certainly the leader of the space, with the partnership expected to have 10 events in 2023.

However, Kingpyn‘s ‘High Stakes’ tournament is here to make a statement, dubbed as the ‘biggest influencer boxing tournament’ the world has ever seen.

Consisting of eight male and eight female fighters gathered from around the world and spanning three events, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Kingpyn’s ‘High Stakes’ Boxing Tournament?

Kingpyn’s ‘High Stakes’ Boxing Tournament will span across three separate events over the next few months. The first of those is the quarter-final round, which is set to kick off on April 22 at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London.

Dublin will then host the semi-final round of the ‘High Stakes’ tournament at the iconic 3Arena on June 3, giving fighters a shot at redemption and others their chance at glory.

The final round will once more take place in London at the O2 Arena on August 5, where the first male and female ‘Kingpyn’ will be crowned.

Winners will fight the winners and those that don’t progress will fight each other.

Who is fighting in Kingpyn’s ‘High Stakes’ Boxing Tournament?

As aforementioned, KingPyn’s ‘High Stakes’ will feature eight male and eight female fighters. The tournament consists of some influencers which we’ve already seen touch gloves in the ring, while also bringing some new faces to the scene.

Below you can find the full list of male fighters:

Whinderson Nunes

AnEsonGib

King Kenny

Jarvis

Tom Zanetti

My Mate Nate

Austin McBroom

Mystery Fighter (TBA)

Below is the full list of the tournament’s female fighters:

Elle Brooke

Whitney Johns

6ar6ie6

Amber O’Donnell

Daniella Hemsley

Jully Poca

Ms. Danielka

Emily Brooke

Kingpyn’s ‘High Stakes’ Boxing Tournament fight card

The fight card for the quarter-final round on April 22 has already been drawn. Fans will see some exciting matchups between their favorite influencers, and even the return of certain rivalries.

Notably, we’ll see AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom go at it once more following their firey bout last year, which ended in Gib’s favor after sending McBroom to the canvas five times.

After beating AJ Bunker by unanimous decision and swiftly taking down Faith Ordway, fans are excited to see Elle Booke get back in the ring. The OnlyFans star enters the tournament as the most experienced female fighter, where she’ll face Ms. Danielka.

Fighters Whinderson Nunes vs TBA Jarvis vs Tom Zanetti AnEsonGib vs Austin McBroom My Mate Nate vs King Kenny Emily Brooke vs Amber O’Donnell Daniella Hemsley vs Jully Poca Elle Brooke vs Ms. Danielka 6ar6ie6 vs Whitney Johns

How to watch Kingpyn’s ‘High Stakes’ Boxing Tournament

As it stands, it’s currently unclear how viewers can tune into the tournament from home. However, fans can purchase tickets for the quarter-finals from March 17th on the Kingpyn website.

Further details on the tournament are to come in the next few weeks leading up to the first event, so be sure to check back as more is announced.

