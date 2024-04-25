Oscar De La Hoya consents to Ryan Garcia vs Gervonta Davis rematch under one condition

Oscar De La Hoya is willing to work to make a rematch between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis happen if Davis capitulates to one fight clause.

In the days after Garcia’s upset win over the reigning WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney, the California native called out a handful of fighters including WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

The boxing world wants to see “King Ryan” get a second crack at Davis after losing to him in their first bout by way of a seventh-round TKO. That’s what reporters echoed to Garcia’s manager De La Hoya on Wednesday, asking him if a second fight will take shape.

Article continues after ad

The Mexican boxing legend expressed willingness to negotiate a rematch with Davis’ camp, conditionally, if “Tank” moves up in weight from 135 pounds to 143 or 144 pounds.

“Yeah. Look, Ryan Garcia told me he can’t make 140, so he would want the fight at 143, 144. So yeah, anybody that wants to fight him, call me. At 144, we’ll make the fight happen. But, I have to sit down with Ryan. I have to sit down with his team, and then figure out a plan and then go from there,” De La Hoya said.

Article continues after ad

The reason for “the Golden Boy’s” insistence is because Garcia missed weight before the Haney fight. He came in at 143.2 pounds, over three pounds more than the bout’s 140-pound limit, costing him a shot to claim “The Dream’s” WBC title. After the win, the 5-foot-10 fighter admitted that he no longer desires fighting below his current weight and that 135 pounds is “not healthy” for him anymore.

Article continues after ad

As for Davis, he moved up to 140 pounds for his first fight against Garcia, which was fought at catchweight.

However, all of the pound-for-pound great’s previous 28 contests have been fought at lightweight. His upcoming title match against Frank Martin on June 15 will also be fought at 135 pounds.

The outcome of Davis’s next fight against Martin will impact rematch prospects with Garcia. All things considered, Davis’ promoter Floyd Mayweather told Garcia that he’ll likely have to wait a year-and-a-half to two years before fighting “Tank” again. But, De La Hoya’s openness lays the groundwork for the rematch to come to fruition down the line.

Article continues after ad