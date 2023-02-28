How to watch Misfits x DAZN Series 005: Tag team match, stream, more

Misfits Boxing is gearing up for its fifth influencer event alongside DAZN, which will feature its first-ever tag team match. Here’s how to tune into the action.

Earlier this year, KSI and Misfits Boxing signed a five-year deal with sports streaming service DAZN to bring a slew of influencer-boxing events to the public.

Thus far, the pairing has brought forth four action-packed events, with its most recent one seeing KSI defeat FaZe Temperrr by knockout in round one on January 14.

Now, Misfits and DAZN are gearing up for their fifth influencer-boxing extravaganza… and it includes a major first for the Misfits brand.

How to watch Misfits x DAZN Series 005

Fans can catch the action live exclusively on DAZN, which can be watched via its official website or applications.

Viewers will need to purchase a subscription from DAZN to watch, which starts at $19.99 a month in the US / £9.99 in the UK.

When is Misfits x DAZN Series 005?

This jam-packed influencer event will take place on Saturday, March 4, at 01:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PST.

Who is fighting on Misfits x DAZN Series 005?

The Misfits x DAZN Series 005 fight card is as follows:

Main Event: Jay Swingler vs Nicholai Perrett

Jay Swingler vs Nicholai Perrett King Kenney vs Ashley Rak-Su

Deen the Great vs Pully Arif

Walid Sharks vs N&A*

Astrid Wett vs AJ Bunker

Ginty vs Halal Ham

Tempo Arts vs Godson

Tag Team Match: Luis Pineda and Anthony Vargas vs BDave and Ice Poseidon

However, the fight between N&A and Walid Sharks is now in limbo after N&A claimed that passport issues have prevented him from entering the UK to box. For now, it’s unclear what will happen with this bout, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated as more news becomes available.

This is the second event that Jay Swingler will be headlining after his victory over Cherdleys at Misfits 002, and the very first Misfits event to feature a tag-team bout.

Fans won’t have to wait very long to see which of these content creators come out on top, marking yet another big moment for influencer boxing following Jake Paul’s first-ever loss to Tommy Fury on February 26.