Olivia Rodrigo fans are asking the singer to return to her acting roots after she appeared in a campy Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch.

Saturday Night Live is no stranger to having its weekly musical guests make appearances in a variety of their planned sketches.

From Bad Bunny to Lady Gaga to Beyoncé, there’s no shortage of SNL musical acts that have put on their acting hats and appeared during the acting portion of the evening.

However, not every musical guest has an acting background unlike the recent guest Olivia Rodrigo and, after fans saw her appearance in a sketch, they’re begging her to get back into the audition room as soon as possible.

Olivia Rodrigo fans “beg” for acting return after SNL appearance

For the uninitiated, Rodrigo got her acting start on the Disney Channel show Bizaardvark where she played one half of a comedy singing duo for three seasons until it ended in 2019.

So, when she was announced as the musical guest for this recent SNL, fans were eager to see her get back to her acting roots.

Rodrigo definitely made her mark as she played an associate seller of “tiny a** bags” during a home shopping type of sketch, which is a great homage to her comedy roots.

Despite being a Grammy award-winning singer, fans were practically begging Rodrigo to get back into acting after seeing her in such a campy sketch.

Though the pop star has given no indication that she’s ready to step back into acting any time soon, she’s still giving fans a ton of content to fawn over as she recently appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series in Washington D.C.

