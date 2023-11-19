Aardman Animations has run out of clay

Aardman Animations, home of Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run, only has enough clay for one more movie.

Aardman animations, the British stop-motion studio that brought you a plethora of Wallace and Gromit and Chicken Run movies, is considered to be one of the best animations studios out there.

However, said studio is currently in a crisis: It has run out of clay. No, that’s not a joke.

The clay, which is moulded in order to create their stop-motion flicks, has dwindled, to the point where apparently there is only enough left for one more movie.

Aardman Animations only has enough clay for another Wallace and Gromit

You may be wondering how the studio has managed to run out of clay, but according to The Telegraph, Aardman required and used a specific type of clay called Lewis Newplast in order to create their iconic films. According to someone who previously did work experience at the studio, the clay “would be put into a ‘cooker’ so it came out soft for sculpting.”

Said clay had been used since the studio’s inception in the early 1970s, but the factory that manufactured the clay shut down this previous March. Aardman had some stock built up, but now that stock is dwindling, to the the point where there is only enough for their next movie, which will be another Wallace and Gromit stint.

Of course, all is not lost. The hunt is currently on for a replacement clay, which needs to be able to sustain hot studio lights while also being malleable enough to live up to the reputation of previous Aardman movies.

As for fans of Aardman Animations, there has been a rallying outcry of support and fear for the studio, both in sombre and hilarious ways. Check out some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Thankfully, the upcoming Chicken Run sequel, Dawn of the Nugget, will be unaffected by this shortage, and will be hitting Netflix on December 15. Find out more here.

