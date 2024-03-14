Retired LEGO The Simpsons Kwik-E-Mart in stock but at a price

There’s a host of retired LEGO sets still in stock at Amazon, with the latest coming in the shape of the LEGO The Simpsons The Kwik-E-Mart. However, it comes at a price. Here’s what you can expect.

Although officially retired, several discontinued LEGO sets are still available. There are the LEGO Ideas Yellow Submarine, LEGO DC 1989 Batmobile, LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3, and a trio of LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector sets.

Now, another retired kit is back in stock and it comes in the shape of the LEGO The Simpsons The Kwik-E-Mart. Here’s what you can expect.

LEGO The Simpsons Kwik-E-Mart retired but in stock at Amazon

However, like the array of discontinued LEGO sets that are still in stock at Amazon, the brick-built Kwik-E-Mart model comes at a price. Since its retirement in 2017 (following a lifespan of 30 months), this kit’s original value of $199.99 has shot up by a whopping 249%.

Yet, if you are a The Simpsons fan, it’s well worth a look and, if you have the means, money. This set is brimming with neat elements reminiscent of the original from the popular animated sitcom. The LEGO-reimagined Kwik-E-Mart features all the convenience items you can possibly think of.

The aisles are stocked with products, such as Krusty-O’s, Chef Lonelyheart’s Soup for One, and Buzz Cola, to name but a couple. Inside the refrigerated cases, you’ll find Buzz Cola and even a frozen Jasper. A soda fountain of the former and a duo of arcade games are also present.

All of the above can be admired by opening the completed build’s rear walls and by removing the roof, the latter of which features Apu’s secret vegetable garden. In addition to the latter character, this set ships with five other minifigures.

There are Homer, Marge, Bart, Chief Wiggum, and Snake (a.k.a Jailbird). A range of accessories, such as Bart’s spray can, is included.

The completed Kwik-E-Mart LEGO replica stands five inches tall, 14 inches wide, and 10 inches deep. In addition, the kit includes Chief Wiggum’s police car, which measures two inches tall, two inches wide, and five inches deep.

Comprising 2179 pieces, the LEGO The Simpsons The Kwik-E-Mart is sure to provide The Simpsons fans as young as age 12 and up with an immersive and nostalgic building and playing experience as they click together the bricks and recreate scenes with this set.

