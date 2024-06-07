The best villain of all time set to make long-awaited comeback on Netflix

Keep your trousers and train sets close — the best villain of all time, Feathers McGraw, is busting out of prison and heading straight for Netflix.

Some of the best movies of the year haven’t been released yet, and that’s never been more true thanks to the news of another Wallace & Gromit film, titled Vengeance Most Fowl.

Now that we’ve got a title, there’s another big surprise in store — the greatest villain of all time, also known as Feathers McGraw, is a key part of the new storyline.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified when Wallace invents a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop an evil mind of its own.

“When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

For UK fans, the movie will be dropping on the BBC this Christmas, but there’s good news for international fans — the movie will also be released on Netflix.

The streaming service released the news to thousands of hyped fans, with one commenting on YouTube, “One of the best villains in animation returns.”

“Sinister penguin was always my favorite!” another weighed in, with a third agreeing, “The number one villain is back baby.”

However, some fans have already clocked a cameo that might tell us more about the new movie than first thought, with McGraw appearing in the final shot of Chicken Run 2.

In the sequel, the gang makes it their mission to continue to help hens in need after successfully breaking chickens out of Mrs. Tweedy’s new factory, with Feathers propping up the group of armed chickens taking on a small farm.

“Looks like his cameo from Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget was foreshadowing,” another fan pointed out. When Chicken Run 2 was first released, it was confirmed in a Q&A that it was set before the villain’s appearance in The Wrong Trousers, but it could still add some much-needed context.

Wallace & Gromit Vengeance Most Fowl doesn’t have a confirmed Netflix release date yet, but trust us — McGraw is only just getting started.

