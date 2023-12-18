Chicken Run 2 fans spot cameo from one of the greatest villains in history

Chicken Run 2 is officially on Netflix – and fans have noticed a cameo from one of the greatest villains in claymation history.

Not only is Aardman Animations responsible for TV greats such as Shaun the Sheep and Creature Comforts, but they’ve also given fans plenty of iconic characters, such as Wallace & Gromit.

More recently, attention has turned back to the original Chicken Run gang, with its sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget releasing 23 years after the original movie.

Not only are the movie’s classic characters back for another adventure, but fans have also noticed that Chicken Run 2 holds the greatest villain cameo of them all.

Chicken Run 2 fans spot cameo from villain Feathers McGraw

Fans have noticed that an iconic Aardman Animations villain – Feathers McGraw – makes a cameo in the end scene of Chicken Run 2.

Heralded by some as one of the greatest villains of all time, Feathers made his first film appearance in the Wallace & Gromit movie The Wrong Trousers. Originally thought to be a chicken, Feathers is actually outed as a penguin while his plan to rob a museum of precious diamonds is busted.

He is known for wearing a red rubber glove on his head, which is how he disguises himself as a chicken and never talks – unlike the original Chicken Run gang.

The villain can now also be seen in the final scene of Chicken Run 2 after being noticed by fans during the movie’s debut weekend.

“Watching Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and noticing a suspicious-looking chicken,” the original TikTok caption reads, showing the movie’s final scene. Ginger (Thandiwe Newton), Rocky (Zachary Levi), and the gang now make it a regular habit to break chickens out from various farms, with legions of feathery faces lining up to tackle the next big job.

Among them, in the back row, is none other than Feathers McGraw, sporting his infamous red glove.

“Feathers McGraw is always just around the corner,” one fan posted in response to the clip. “Does this imply Feathers McGraw was in the chicken farm?” asks another.

“That’s so iconic, what the hell,” another fan weighs in, with a fourth responding, “The only recurring nightmare I have is this guy chasing me. I was 5 & I’m still scared.”

However, fans picked up that Feathers McGraw wasn’t the only Aardman Animations cameo featured in Chicken Run 2.

“It wasn’t hidden, but I liked that they used the snail from Creature Comforts,” one fan noticed, with the snail listening to Fowler (David Bradley) in an earlier scene as he waited for the gang to return from their heist.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is on Netflix now. Find out more about the sequel here.