Those pesky clay chickens are back for another round of action – but is there a post-credits scene in Chicken Run 2?

Back in 2000, the world stood still to watch a chicken in a knitted hat take on a villainous farm owner intent on turning her – and her friends – into pies.

Chicken Run is heralded as one of the gems in the crown of Aardman Animations, alongside the notorious duo of Wallace & Gromit.

Now that the gang is ready for more, is there a post-credits scene in Chicken Run 2? Here’s everything you need to know. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Is there a post-credits scene in Chicken Run 2?

No, there is no official post-credits scene in Chicken Run 2.

In true Aardman animation style, the credits themselves are a jazzy affair, complete with stills of its colorful cast and the scrapes they have got themselves into throughout the movie.

This is similar to the original Chicken Run movie, which also didn’t have an official post-credits scene.

However, both movies end the action in the same place – in the peace and harmony of the chicken island that the group has created for itself. This is also true for the beginning of Chicken Run 2, which picks up almost exactly where the original leaves off.

Despite this seamless transition onscreen, there are 23 years of difference between the movies being made.

In our review, we described Chicken Run 2 as “2 in name and 2 in nature – Chicken Run: The Dawn of the Nugget doesn’t quite have enough steam to successfully fly the coop this time around.

“Netflix is the ideal home for something so far removed from genuine creativity, making it the ideal flick to watch hungover on a Sunday or with children who desperately need entertainment. Sometimes – which is code for a lot of times – the original just can’t be matched.”

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hits Netflix on December 15, 2023. Find out more about the sequel here and check out our other coverage below: