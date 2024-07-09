“RIP Cartoon Network” trends as fans mourn channel – but we have good news

Tributes are pouring in online for the beloved animation channel after the #RIPCartoonNetwork hashtag spiked on social media, but it’s all a big misunderstanding.

Before you start bringing out the candles and holding vigil for Scooby-Doo and the like, it’s worth knowing that Cartoon Network isn’t closing down. At least, not yet, anyway.

The hashtag is making its way onto timelines, leaving many to believe that the childhood staple has been axed from screens. However, the hashtag actually comes from a video posted by Animation Workers Ignited, an account based with the animator’s union.

The account is using the hashtag to spread awareness over the challenges the animation industry is currently facing, for workers in particular. The hashtag is clearly to spark conversation, but Cartoon Network isn’t being shut down.

The video comes with an animation that states: “Cartoon Network is essentially dead and other big animation studios are not far behind. What happened to all the animation workers? Many are unemployed in record numbers, with some jobless for over a year, despite carrying the industry during the pandemic.

“When Covid first hit, animation was able to operate completely remotely, making it one of the only forms of entertainment that could continue production uninterrupted. But studios repaid them by cancelling projects, outsourcing jobs, and laying off artists en masse.”

The video also urged others to post the hashtag, accompanied by memories of their favorite Cartoon Network shows. While the phrase might have been misinterpreted, the campaign was something of a success, with thousands of comments sharing their support.

“#RIPCartoonNetwork. Gumball made me laugh harder than anything I’ve ever seen on a television, I am not kidding,” said one X/Twitter comment.

“It’s Saturday morning, you run to get some cereal, you turn on the TV and hear the theme song of Powerpuff Girls or Ed, Edd & Eddy. My childhood has officially expired,” said another.

“Courage The Cowardly Dog will always be a favorite! It’s very sad to hear that the animators were treated so poorly and hopefully they can find work soon!” wrote a third.

