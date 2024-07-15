If you’re watching The Boys Season 4 this week, be sure to exit an episode immediately… or you might get a strange surprise on your screen.

It’s a huge week for fans of The Boys Season 4 as the new TV show draws to a close with its season finale. While there are still plenty of theories about what will happen next, fans have noticed something odd with the episodes that are already out.

With seven episodes currently available to binge, finishing the most recent one means that Prime Video will automatically roll playback onto another show. For many, the streaming service has chosen something surprising – newly released animation Sausage Party: Foodtopia.

A TV spinoff of the infamous 2016 movie, the adult cartoon originally split opinion, but both critics and fans seem united in the fact that Foodtopia is rotten through and through.

“Is Sausage Party: Foodtopia some sort of joke?” one fan posted on Reddit. “Show started autoplaying after the recent The Boys episode and I decided f**k it I’ll watch it.

“It’s soooo bad, like in every aspect. Horrendous animation, stale unfunny jokes, and flat voice-over work. Is this a bit? I don’t understand how or why this got made or why it’s got such horrible production values.”

A second agreed, “The movie this is a sequel to was unwatchable trash too. But Seth Rogan is a major producer for Amazon (including The Boys and Invincible, iirc), and it’s his sh**ty IP.”

“It baffles me that Seth and Evan could write Superbad, one of the funniest movies of all time IMO, and also make something as bad as this show. Like I understand you don’t strike gold every time, but the gap in quality of jokes is just insane to me,” a third weighed in.

Even those who worked on Sausage Party: Foodtopia agree with the complaints. Another user added, “I cut the pilot! I had a wonderful time working with Conrad, Seth, and Evan – but I don’t disagree.

“The show is suffering from some logistical issues that make it hard to overcome. I think it could find an audience, but it’s a pretty niche comedy.”

While The Boys and Sausage Party share some loose connections, the proof is in the pudding. Currently, the superhero show has a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the animation is just scraping by at 50%.

Picking up where the animated movie left off, the latter follows foodstuffs Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy as they attempt to create their own utopia.

If you want to stick with your scheduled superhero viewing (we don’t blame you), find out more about Homelander’s origins, if Billy Butcher is dying, and the show’s most shocking moments.