Aardman finally addresses clay crisis after “shortage” goes viral 

Aardman Animations addressed their “clay storage” issue after receiving a massive outpouring of support from fans online.

Aardman Animations, the brilliant minds behind the Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run franchises, recently announced that they were running out of the specific clay they need to make their films.

Just 24 hours ago, it was announced that the studio had enough Lewis Newplast, the specific clay they use for their stop-motion, for just one more Wallace and Gromit film.

Not surprisingly, the studio received a ton of support from fans who were devastated over the Aardman’s lack of access to materials, but the studio just addressed the clay shortage with very positive news.

Aardman reassures fans that they’re stocked with clay

After receiving a ton of support from fans of their work, Aardman Animations made a public statement in which they assured their viewers that they’re well stocked with clay.

“We are touched about recent concern over the future of our beloved clay creations, but wanted to reassure fans that there is absolutely no need to worry,” Aardman wrote in their statement.

“We have high levels of existing stocks of modelling clay to service current and future productions and, much like Wallace in his workshop, we have been tinkering away behind the scenes for quite some time with plans in place to ensure a smooth transition to new stocks to continue to make our iconic productions.”

The news of Aardman running out of clay was first reported when it was revealed that Newclay Productions, who make Lewis Newplast, went out of business in early 2023, which allegedly left Aardman scrambling.

However, it seems like Aardman’s clay supply will last them a while as Valerie Dearing, one of the directors of Newclay Products, backed up the studio’s statement saying, “Aardman bought a lot of our remaining stock of Newplast to keep them going. They got what they said was two years’ worth. It came to about 40 boxes, which must have been around 400 kg.”

Though it takes more than a ton of clay to make an Aardman film, fans rest assured that the studio will be using their available Newclay stock before transferring to a new form of clay.

