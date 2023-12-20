Why is Feathers McGraw in Chicken Run 2? Fan theory explained

Blink and you’ll miss him, but Feathers McGraw recently made a cameo in Chicken Run 2 – but why was he there? Here’s one fan theory explained.

Released 23 years after its original movie, Chicken Run 2 follows the beloved cast – and a few new faces – as they try and break into an all-new chicken farm.

However, some fans noticed a small cameo appearance from who many agree is one of the greatest villains of all time, Feathers McGraw.

With the Aardman Animations sequel now on Netflix, here’s one theory on why Feathers McGraw is in Chicken Run 2 at all.

Why is Feathers McGraw in Chicken Run 2?

According to fans, Feathers McGraw might not have broken out of prison to join the Chicken Run 2 gang, as the sequel might have been set before the events of The Wrong Trousers.

With Chicken Run 2 officially hitting Netflix last week, fans were quick to spot a cameo from Feathers McGraw in the movie’s final scene. After successfully breaking chickens out of Mrs. Tweedy’s (Miranda Richardson) new factory, the gang makes it their mission to continue to help hens in need – with Feathers propping up the group of armed chickens taking on a small farm.

Aardman fans will know Feathers from his infamous appearance in the classic Wallace & Gromit film, The Wrong Trousers. Feathers – who is actually a penguin disguising himself as a chicken – takes a spare room in Wallace’s house, leading Gromit to realize that he is actually a wanted criminal. After a few crafty capers, a newspaper article shows that Feathers ends up imprisoned in the city zoo.

Following the cameo in Chicken Run 2, fans have been trying to work out how Feathers McGraw broke out of prison in order to join Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) and co. However, the timeline of the ACU (Aardman Cinematic Universe) might not be as it seems.

According to an in-person Q&A with the Dawn of the Nugget team – as confirmed by fans – the sequel is said to be set between the 1950s and 60s. This means, if we are to believe that The Wrong Trousers is set in its present day of 1993, Chicken Run 2 actually takes place beforehand.

The events of Dawn of the Nugget – i.e. essentially getting caught up in a hen heist – could have contributed to Feathers being known as a wanted criminal, sending him on his way to Wallace many years later. Though the fictional year of The Wrong Trousers is unknown, some species of penguin can live for around 30 years, corroborating Chicken Run 2’s timeline of the 1960s.

At the same time, the above should probably be taken with a pinch of salt – after all, how many real-life penguins can shoot guns and get on the most wanted list?

