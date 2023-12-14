All version exclusive Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC

The latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet expansion brings with it a slew of returning and new creatures, so find out which Pokemon appear as version exclusives with our guide.

It’s a Pokemon tale as old as time. While some Pokemon might pop up in Pokemon Red, that doesn’t mean you can also find them in Pokemon Blue.

Even the latest titles Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are no different, and the second expansion known as The Indigo Disk DLC also brings a handful of exclusive creatures native to each version of the Paldea Pokedex.

Find out which Pokemon appear in which game below.

Pokemon Scarlet exclusives in The Indigo Disk

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

The following Pokemon can only be found if you access The Indigo Disk DLC with a copy of Pokemon Scarlet:

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Ninetales

Cranidos

Rampardos

Gouging Fire

Raging Bolt

Pokemon Violet exclusives in The Indigo Disk

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

The following Pokemon can only be found if you access The Indigo Disk DLC with a copy of Pokemon Violet:

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Sandslash

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Iron Boulder

Iron Crown

That’s all the version exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC. We recommend catching multiple of these Pokemon so you can trade them over the GTS.

However in the case of the Legendary Pokemon, you may have to touch-trade with someone you trust, simply swapping them back and forth to fill out your Pokedex.

That’s all for this guide, but if you’re returning to Paldea and exploring The Indigo Disk DLC, be sure to check out the rest of our great Pokemon guides below:

