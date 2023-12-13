How to start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Indigo Disk

Start your adventure and explore The Terrarium as soon as possible. Learn how to start the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Indigo Disk with our guide.

It’s time for one final journey with your Paldean Pokemon pals, as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet welcomes its final expansion, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk. Or, just The Indigo Disk as its friends call it.

If you want to dive straight into this new challenge, there are a few things you need to do before you can experience this expansion. But don’t worry, we’re listing them all here, as well as where to go once you’re ready to visit Blueberry Academy.

How to start The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

If you already own Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, to explore the new DLC you must own a copy of the additional Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Expansion Pass: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

This expansion pass includes both halves of the DLC, Part 1 known as The Teal Mask, and Part 2 called The Indigo Disk.

If you have everything in place, you can start The Indigo Disk DLC once you have met two requirements.

Finish the main Pokemon Scarlet & Violet storyline

Finish the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Teal Mask main storyline

The events of The Indigo Disk follow directly from the end of The Teal Mask, so you must have completed all of the story up until that point to begin the new expansion.

If you need help with either, you can check out our guides on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gym order, and how to start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Teal Mask.

While full details aren’t available just yet, we expect the beginning of The Indigo Disk to be similar to the beginning of The Teal Mask.

If so, head to Naranja/Uva Academy, and meet an NPC in the lobby to begin your new quest.

How to travel between Paldea and The Terrarium in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Once you’ve advanced far enough in The Indigo Disk’s story, you can freely travel between Paldea, Kitikami, and The Terrarium.

To do so, open the menu by pressing -, then press X to access the map. With the map open, use L and R to freely move between the maps for each region.

That’s all for now on how to start PokemonScarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC. If you’re getting ready to dive back into Paldea, be sure to check out our great Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides.

