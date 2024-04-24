Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Milotic best moveset

The elegant Milotic is available for trainers to catch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and can serve as a bulky Special Attacker in PvP content. Let’s discuss its best moveset to sweep away the competition.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC expansion reintroduced plenty of old Pokemon to Generation 9, like Feebas and Milotic from Ruby & Sapphire.

While it takes quite a bit of work to find Feebas and evolve it, Milotic is well worth the effort thanks to its solid Special Attack stat and high Defenses.

So, trainers looking to use a Milotic in PvP play or throughout their journey through Paldea and beyond will want to know its best moveset and build.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet best Milotic moveset

Pokemon Moveset Ability Nature Held Item Tera Type – Scald

– Ice Beam

-Haze

-Recover Marvel Scale Bold

(+Def, -Atk) Flame Orb Fairy

This build focuses on playing into Milotic’s Defenses and helps it stay in the battle for as long as possible.

While some trainers may question this build’s focus on Defense rather than capitalizing on Special Defense, the Bold nature will help bring Milotic’s Defense in line with its Special Defense. This balances both stats out and helps Milotic handle both types of attacks.

As for Milotic’s moveset, trainers will want a solid, STAB attacking option and Scald is one of the best out there with a 30% chance to inflict Burn. Ice Beam is another excellent Special Attack that provides some solid type coverage for Milotic. Next, Haze is a great utility move that can reset any stat changes for both Pokemon. Since this build does not rely on stat-changing moves, it can only benefit Milotic. Finally, Recover is another great utility option to help Milotic stay in the fight.

Should trainers want another attacking option, you can try switching out Recover for Mirror Coat. While it is an Egg Move in Gen 9, it is a very tricky damage-dealing move that can surprise many opponents.

Finally, trainers should opt for the Fairy Tera Type, as it’s a solid Defensive type with few weaknesses that Milotic will normally encounter.

That’s all you need to know about Milotic’s best moveset in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more game content, check the guides below:

